The Most Misspelled Word in Every U.S. State

In the modern age of spell check and AI, it's easier than ever to misspell words, often without even realizing it, because our mistakes are corrected for us in the blink of an eye. Some of us grew up with software that automatically fixed our spelling, so we never had to look up words in the dictionary or spend time memorizing the correct spelling.

This convenience, while helpful, has made it less likely for people to internalize proper spelling over time.

Before we get into the most misspelled word in every state, let's peice together the history of spelling, and the data behind the study.

SPELLING TESTS AND SPELLING BEES

Winner of 1968 National Spelling Bee | Bettmann/GettyImages

In elementary school, spelling was a hands-on skill, practiced with pen and paper and tested through weekly quizzes. Some students even participated in local or regional spelling bees, making spelling a point of pride that usually came with a trophy, ribbon, and bragging rights at lunch. Today, however, technology has changed the landscape: you can simply type a word, and the correct spelling is either instantly suggested or just a quick Google search away.

GOOGLE SEARCH TRENDS DATA

Proofreading of English sentences | Lamaip/GettyImages

According to Google search trends and research conducted by Unscramblerer.com, each state has its own most-misspelled word, the term residents most frequently search for with the phrases "how to spell," and "how do you spell."

Some of these words might surprise you and possibly leave you scratching your head, while others are so notoriously tricky that you might sympathize with the population of a specific state. Whether it's a word with silent letters, unexpected double consonants, or confusing vowel combinations, these search results reveal just how challenging English spelling can be, even in the digital era.

Here are the most misspelled words in every U.S. state.

Alabama - Business

Alaska - Beautiful

Arizona - Through

Arkansas - Beautiful

California - Different

Colorado - Color

Connecticut - Recommend

Delaware - Beautiful

Florida - School

Georgia - Chihuahua

Hawaii - Appreciate

Idaho - Necessary

Illinois - Color

Indiana - Because

Iowa - Character

Kansas - Schedule

Kentucky - Definitely

Louisiana - Restaurant

Maine - Definitely

Maryland - Business

Massachusetts - Schedule

Michigan - Which

Minnesota - Ukulele

Mississippi - Business

Missouri - Because

Montana - Appreciate

Nebraska - Congratulations

Nevada - Teacher

New Hampshire - Bougie

New Jersey - Because

New Mexico - Sincerely

New York - Judgement

North Carolina - Spaghetti

North Dakota - Adios

Ohio - Because

Oklahoma - Chihuahua

Oregon - Diamond

Pennsylvania - Maintenance

Rhode Island - Bougie

South Carolina - Quite

South Dakota - Congratulations

Tennessee - Through

Texas - Recycle

Utah - Basically

Vermont - Beautiful

Virginia - Spaghetti

Washington - Fiance

West Virginia - Beautiful

Wisconsin - Business

Wyoming - Chihuahua

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