The Most Misspelled Word in Every U.S. State

In the modern age of spell check and AI, it's easier than ever to misspell words, often without even realizing it, because our mistakes are corrected for us in the blink of an eye. Some of us grew up with software that automatically fixed our spelling, so we never had to look up words in the dictionary or spend time memorizing the correct spelling.
This convenience, while helpful, has made it less likely for people to internalize proper spelling over time.
Before we get into the most misspelled word in every state, let's peice together the history of spelling, and the data behind the study.
SPELLING TESTS AND SPELLING BEES
In elementary school, spelling was a hands-on skill, practiced with pen and paper and tested through weekly quizzes. Some students even participated in local or regional spelling bees, making spelling a point of pride that usually came with a trophy, ribbon, and bragging rights at lunch. Today, however, technology has changed the landscape: you can simply type a word, and the correct spelling is either instantly suggested or just a quick Google search away.
GOOGLE SEARCH TRENDS DATA
According to Google search trends and research conducted by Unscramblerer.com, each state has its own most-misspelled word, the term residents most frequently search for with the phrases "how to spell," and "how do you spell."
Some of these words might surprise you and possibly leave you scratching your head, while others are so notoriously tricky that you might sympathize with the population of a specific state. Whether it's a word with silent letters, unexpected double consonants, or confusing vowel combinations, these search results reveal just how challenging English spelling can be, even in the digital era.
Here are the most misspelled words in every U.S. state.
Alabama - Business
Alaska - Beautiful
Arizona - Through
Arkansas - Beautiful
California - Different
Colorado - Color
Connecticut - Recommend
Delaware - Beautiful
Florida - School
Georgia - Chihuahua
Hawaii - Appreciate
Idaho - Necessary
Illinois - Color
Indiana - Because
Iowa - Character
Kansas - Schedule
Kentucky - Definitely
Louisiana - Restaurant
Maine - Definitely
Maryland - Business
Massachusetts - Schedule
Michigan - Which
Minnesota - Ukulele
Mississippi - Business
Missouri - Because
Montana - Appreciate
Nebraska - Congratulations
Nevada - Teacher
New Hampshire - Bougie
New Jersey - Because
New Mexico - Sincerely
New York - Judgement
North Carolina - Spaghetti
North Dakota - Adios
Ohio - Because
Oklahoma - Chihuahua
Oregon - Diamond
Pennsylvania - Maintenance
Rhode Island - Bougie
South Carolina - Quite
South Dakota - Congratulations
Tennessee - Through
Texas - Recycle
Utah - Basically
Vermont - Beautiful
Virginia - Spaghetti
Washington - Fiance
West Virginia - Beautiful
Wisconsin - Business
Wyoming - Chihuahua