Why Do We Say “On the Fence”?

It’s become common to use the expression “on the fence” to signify someone who has not made a final decision or is choosing not to take sides. Merriam Webster defines the term as “a position of neutrality or indecision,” while the Cambridge Dictionary states that it signifies “not able to decide something.

This idiom has become so widespread that actual fence companies have even used it in the marketing for the real thing: “Don’t be on the fence when it comes to your new fence.” But how did this state of indecision come to be associated with the idea of a fence in the first place? Here is a look at the history behind this famous turn of phrase.

The Origins of “Fence”

Couple painting fence | Hill Street Studios/GettyImages

In a literal sense, “on the fence” evokes the image of someone sitting on top of a fence, instead of climbing over to one side or the other. It is therefore logical that it became a symbol for the unwillingness to commit to one decision or another, or to one side or another. The origins of the term “fence” itself give some insight into this.

“Fence” derives from the word “defend,” which evolved from the Latin word “defendre” (meaning to protect). It became part of the English language during the Middle English period, which was also a historical era marked by numerous wars and conflicts.

It is therefore understandable that the idea of defense and protection developed into physical methods like the use of walls and fences, and that the word used to denote defense would come to name one of the ways in which people sought to defend themselves in this external way.

The First Use of “On the Fence”

Boy and girl peeping over fence | Christopher Robbins/GettyImages

However, despite the European origins of the word fence itself, the use of “on the fence” to denote indecisiveness actually derives from American English. The Etymology website traces the first use of the term in this way to around 1828, which is affirmed by a New York Times article from December 1923.

The latter article identifies the now-defunct Richmond Whig newspaper as the first media outlet to have put down the term in print in an 1828 piece: “there are certain Administration editors, editors for a long time on the fence.” While the Richmond Whig eventually closed in 1888 after being absorbed by the Daily Times, its use of this idiom has endured as an ever-popular way to describe people who cannot make up their minds.

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