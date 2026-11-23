If you’ve ever been labelled a “chatterbox,” then you’ll know that it’s a fantastically evocative name for someone who just won’t stop talking—or “one who engages in much idle talk,” as Merriam-Webster puts it. Being an overly chatty or talkative person is an age-old problem too, it seems, as the word “chatterbox” itself has been thrown around since the 1730s (and, before that, talkative types were known as prattle-boxes as far back as the 1670s).

Delve a little further into the dictionary, though, and there’s an entire vocabulary of talkative words to drop into your next (presumably overly long) conversation.

AIR-RAIDER

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This is a term from Australian slang, first used in the mid 1900s to refer to a particularly argumentative person. Today, though, it’s more likely than not used just of someone who simply talks too much—while the verb “air-raid” is used to mean to talk continuously or belligerently.

BABLATRICE

Recorded just once in the entire history of our language, back in 1595, a bablatrice is apparently a jokingly concocted term for a female babbler.

BLATEROON

Blaterare was a Latin word meaning to chatter or babble, and it’s likely based on that that this 17th century word for a talkative person was coined.

CHATTERMAG

“A chatterbox” or “a much-talking woman” is how a glossary of Dorsetshire dialect explained this term for a talkative person dating from the mid 1800s.

CHEWET

Nothing to do with chewing, chewet is a 16th century word for a chatterbox that derives from an old French word for a jackdaw or chough, chouette (which is now used in modern French for an owl).

CHURCH BELL

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Perhaps meant to liken the constant clanging back-and-forth of a bell’s clapper to the constant back-and-forth of a talkative person’s tongue, church bell was a jokey nickname for a chatterbox in early 1900s slang.

CLATTERFART

Likely intended to be as rude as it sounds, clatterfart is a 16th-century derogatory term for someone who chatters or babbles longwindedly.

FLIBBERTIGIBBET

Originally the name for a kind of malevolent sprite in medieval English, by the 1500s flibbertigibbet had been recycled as another name for a talkative person—and in particular a young woman who likes to spread news or gossip. In both cases, the word is likely onomatopoeic, and invented to sound like the babbling sound of fast speech.

JACKDAW

The word “jackdaw” came to be used both as a nickname for a chattering person and as a name for a kind of chattering Eurasian crow previously known only as a daw, in the mid 1500s. It’s unclear which came first: It might be that the bird’s garrulousness led to its name being applied to a talkative person, or it might be that “Jack Daw” was coined as a makeshift nickname for a man who never stops talking, based on the bird’s original name, and then came to be applied to the bird too.

JANGLER

Although it’s more likely to be used today to mean to knock together or make a metallic sound, jangle (which comes from French but is probably ultimately onomatopoeic) was first used to mean to talk or chatter excessively. For that reason, a jangler, in medieval English, was a noticeably talkative person.

LANGUAGER

Borrowed from medieval French, a “languager” is quite literally someone who uses too much language—in other words, a verbose or particularly fluent talker.

MOROLOGIST

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Derived via Latin from a Greek word for a fool (the same root that survives in the word moron), “morology” is a 17th century word for empty or foolish talk—which makes a morologist someone who engages in nonsensical, foolish chatter.

NIMBLE-CHOPS

A chop, in this context, is a person’s jaw (the same meaning that survives in a gentleman’s muttonchop whiskers). Combined with the adjective nimble, meaning agile, nimble-chops was a 16th century form of address used by a talkative person.

PRATE-ROAST

To “prate” is to talk a lot, but quite what “roast” is meant to imply in this 17th-century word for a talkative person is unclear. There could be a connection to the use of roast to mean to scold or mock someone, but that is not recorded until over a century later.

PRATTLE-BASKET

To “prattle” is to chatter or babble, of course, which makes a prattle-basket a 17th century term for a talkative person. The reference to a “basket” here is likely the same as the reference to a “box” in chatterbox, in that a talkative person is essentially a vessel containing an endless stream of words.

RADIO WINDY

Originally the name of a pirate radio station in Wellington, “radio windy” is a term from New Zealand slang for a specific kind of talkative person: In particular, it’s a cellmate or fellow prison inmate who won’t stop talking.

SHEEP’S HEAD

Referring to the proverbially empty-headedness of sheep, a sheep’s head is a specific kind of chatterbox who constantly talks despite seemingly never saying anything of any worth or substance.

THUNDERGOB

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A gob is a person’s mouth, which made a thundergob a term from Irish slang for a thunderingly loud talker.

WAX-BORER

Implying that their talkativeness is enough to “bore” a hole through the “wax” in someone’s ear canal; in Australian slang, a “wax-borer” is someone who talks tediously and at great length.

WINDY-WALLETS

Likely a jokey extension of a windbag, windy-wallets was a turn-of-the-last-century term for someone who talks loquaciously (and, in particular, self-aggrandizingly).

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