J.R.R. Tolkien was a philologist by trade, and he wove his deep knowledge of language into every book in his Lord of the Rings universe.

Many of the names he used in The Hobbit stem from Old Norse and Old English, but by the time The Lord of the Rings was published, he had largely completed the basic structure of his original Elvish languages, Quenya and Sindarin, along with elements of numerous others.

These invented languages were central to his work. “The invention of languages is the foundation,” he wrote. “The ‘stories’ were made rather to provide a world for the languages than the reverse. To me a name comes first and the story follows.”

These original languages also provided the basis for many of his major characters’ names. Aragorn’s name translates to “revered king” in Sindarin, and Galadriel means “maiden crowned with a radiant garland” in the same language. Sauron’s name translates to “The Abhorred” in Quenya, and Legolas means “green foliage” in Sindarin. Arwen translates to “noble maiden” in the same language, though this name has also been linked to Welsh names such as Arwyn, which is said to mean “fair” or “blessed.”

Still other characters’ names are rooted in ancient languages and mythology. One thing that unites all of Tolkien’s names, however, is that he chose them with great care. Tolkien was so meticulous and intentional about his naming process that he wrote an entire handbook called Guide to the Names in ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ which detailed exactly which names ought to be translated and how.

Even so, the precise roots of many of Tolkien’s most famous characters’ names remain unclear. This has led scholars and readers to speculate tirelessly about how the author came up with the names of his legendary cast of villains, kings, and reluctant heroes.

Bilbo Baggins

In general, Tolkien imbued all his characters’ names with deep meaning—but one apparent exception is Bilbo, the hero of The Hobbit. “To their man-children they usually gave names that had no meaning at all in their daily language; and some of their women's names were similar,” Tolkien wrote in Appendix F in The Lord of the Rings. “Of this kind are Bilbo, Bungo, Polo, Lotho, Tanta, Nina, and so on.” (Perhaps, of course, the randomness of Bilbo’s name fits a hero whose identity is closely tied to his everyman nature, at least at first.)

Baggins had more intention behind it. “Intended to recall ‘bag,’” Tolkien wrote in Guide to the Names in ‘Lord of the Rings,’ adding that any translation of this surname should include an element meaning “sack” or “bag.” He also added that the surname is “...meant to be associated (by hobbits) with Bag End (that is, the end of a 'bag' or 'pudding bag' = culde-sac [sic]), the local name for Bilbo's house.” Bag End, the author added, was the name of his aunt’s farm in Dormston, Worcestershire. Tolkien visited often as a child, and the small, cozy rooms he found there helped give shape to the Shire (and clearly, the Baggins family name).

Éowyn

Tolkien is widely believed to have invented the name of the heroic noblewoman Éowyn by combining the Old English word eoh, meaning horse, with wynn, meaning joy. Additionally, it has been noted that the name Øwyn has Celtic origins and is related to the name Eoghan, which means “born of yew” in Irish Gaelic, though no clear connection between these names and Eowyn's has been established.

Gandalf

Gandalf - Ian McKellen Lord of the Rings | New Line/GettyImages

Gandalf is an ancient and powerful wizard whose influence reaches across the world of The Lord of the Rings. The name “Gandalf” stems from the Old Norse name Gandálfr, which translates to “wand-elf”; gandr means wand, staff, or magic, and álfr means elf. Tolkien took the name from the Völuspá, the best-known work of the Poetic Edda, a series of anonymous Old Norse narrative poems that serves as the basis of Norse-Icelandic mythology.

In The Lord of the Rings, Gandalf is a name given to the wizard by the Men of the North. Gandalf is known by several names across Middle-earth. His Elvish name is Mithrandir, which translates to “Grey Pilgrim” in Sindarin. His real name is Olórin, which means “dream” or “vision” in Quenya, an ancient, formal Elvish language.

Gollum

In The Hobbit, Tolkien shares that Gollum’s name came from the character's tendency to make “a horrible swallowing noise in his throat.” Scholars have a variety of theories as to how the author actually came up with this evocative moniker. One suggests Tolkien may have been inspired by the Old Norse word gull or goll, which means “gold.” Another proposes that he may have been influenced by the Hebrew word golem, which refers to an unformed body in the Bible and describes an animated figure made from clay or lifeless matter in Jewish folklore.

Before he was twisted into Gollum by the pull of the One Ring, Gollum was a Hobbit named Sméagol. Some linguists have theorized that this name comes from the Old English word sméah, which means “creeping in” or “penetrating,” or the related Old English sméagan, which means “to ponder” or “to scrutinize.”

Frodo

Elijah Wood in Fellowship of the Ring | New Line/GettyImages

Tolkien took the name of the Lord of the Rings’ central hero from Fróði, the name of several kings often said to be descended from the god Odin in Norse mythology. This name translates to “wise” or “clever,” and has been spelled “Frotho,” “Frode,” or “Frodo” in various contexts. Many Norse stories focus on the Danish King Fróði, who is said to have been such a noble and wise leader that, according to one account, if a golden ring was left outside during his reign, no one would steal it. Interestingly, Frodo’s name wasn’t always set in stone; in early drafts, Tolkien called him Bingo Bolger Baggins.

Saruman

The villainous Saruman the White’s name likely comes from the Old English word searu, which translates to “cunning” or “skilled.” Tolkien used Old English for the dialect of the Northmen of Middle-earth, and Saruman is this group’s translation of the wizard’s original Elvish name, Curumo, which means “skilled man” in Quenya.

Shelob

In a letter to his son, Tolkien shared that this giant spider's name is a compound of the words “she” and lob. The latter is an old-fashioned English word for spider, derived from the Old English word loppe or lobbe, which also refers to arachnids.

Smaug

It would be easy to assume that Tolkien named the terrifying dragon at the heart of The Hobbit after the kind of smog that can be seen floating above the skylines of major cities. But in a 1938 letter to The Observer, Tolkien explained the name’s true origins, which he apparently found rather humorous. “The dragon bears as name—a pseudonym—the past tense of the primitive Germanic verb smúgan, to squeeze through a hole: a low philological jest,” he wrote. Smugan is a Proto-West German infinitive, and its past tense is smaug.

Thorin (and Other Dwarves)

Almost all of the names of the dwarves in The Hobbit came from a section of the Völuspá known as the Dvergatal, or the “Catalogue of Dwarves.” The section includes the names Durin, Thorin, and Dwalin, among many others that appear in Middle-earth. In The Lord of the Rings, Tolkien revealed that names such as Thorin and Durin are actually “outer names,” which dwarves share when talking to non-dwarves. The dwarves’ inner names are said to stem from their own language, Khuzdul, and are never revealed to the reader.