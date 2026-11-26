It can be easy to forget that the entirety of the English language is made up of just 26 little letters. These combine together to form over a million individual words, according to one Harvard University estimate that included slang and archaic terms.

Sometimes, all the letters in certain words or phrases can be reshaped to form something completely different, but still readable. This is known as an anagram, defined by Merriam-Webster as “a word or phrase made by transposing the letters of another word or phrase.”

Famous anagrams in literature and film

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One of the most famous lines from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet is, “To be or not to be: that is the question, whether tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.” Anagram expert Cory Calhoun found that all the letters in this phrase can be reshaped into the sentence: “In one of the Bard's best-thought-of tragedies, our insistent hero, Hamlet, queries on two fronts about how life turns rotten.”

Is this a coincidence, or was Shakespeare really that much of a mastermind? Most likely, it’s just miraculous happenstance. Still, we wouldn’t put it past the Bard to weave secret anagrams throughout his work.

Literature is filled with examples of words and phrases that can be rearranged into oddly similar or relevant words and phrases. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, it is revealed that the student Tom Marvolo Riddle’s name is an anagram for I Am Lord Voldemort. Vladimir Nabokov created his character Vivian Darkbloom with an anagram of his own name, and Samuel Butler’s novel Erewhon takes its title from an anagram of the word nowhere.

Another famous anagram appears in Stephen King’s The Shining, in which the child protagonist Danny writes the word REDRUM on a bathroom mirror—a word that, of course, is an anagram for murder.

Anagrams have also appeared in beloved movies. The film October Sky’s name is an anagram of Rocket Boys, the book on which it was based. In the film The Matrix, the station between the real world and the false one is named Mobil, which is an anagram for limbo—a word that refers to the realm in between heaven and hell, or any kind of liminal space between two different realities.

Everyday language is filled with fascinating anagrams as well. Here are 70 examples of anagrams, which range from hilarious and absurd to eerily prophetic.

70 Clever, Funny, and Surprising Anagrams

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