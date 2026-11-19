In June 2024, when Scholastic announced a fifth Hunger Games novel set on the morning of Haymitch Abernathy’s reaping, the statement from Suzanne Collins started with philosophy: “With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.’” Hume, who lived from 1711 to 1776, was a leading figure of the Scottish Enlightenment. Collins’s earlier books leaned on Greek myth and Roman gladiators, but this time she opened the novel with two passages by him, and his influence runs through the story.

Sunrises and Billiard Balls

Portrait of David Hume (1711-1776), 1766 | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Collins didn’t find Hume in grad school: her father was a historian and a doctor of political science, a career Air Force officer who taught at West Point before he left for Vietnam, and he treated his kids as never too young to learn. “My dad introduced me to David Hume when I was a child, along with many other philosophers,” she told her editor, David Levithan, in Scholastic’s interview for the book. “He talked about them while using more kid-friendly examples. Like, in Hume’s case, sunrises and billiard balls.”

Those are Hume’s own examples: in his 1748 Enquiry Concerning Human Understanding, he used billiard balls to argue that you can’t know one thing will move the other until you’ve watched it happen. He used the sunrise to make the bigger point: “That the sun will not rise to-morrow is no less intelligible a proposition, and implies no more contradiction than the affirmation, that it will rise.” Nothing guarantees the future will behave like the past, no matter how many mornings in a row it has.

That’s the argument Haymitch loses to Lenore Dove in the first chapter. He’s certain the reaping will always fall on his birthday because it always has, and she points out that it’s only been around for 50 years. “She makes Haymitch promise that he will fight to make sure there is never another sunrise on the reaping,” Collins said, and that’s where the title came from.

Force Is on the Side of the Governed

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate | Courtesy of Lionsgate

The second passage is the one Collins most wanted readers to sit with. It comes from Hume’s essay “Of the First Principles of Government,” and it asks why a handful of rulers can control a population that vastly outnumbers them: “When we enquire by what means this wonder is effected, we shall find, that, as Force is always on the side of the governed, the governors have nothing to support them but opinion.”

“If all people do is read this Hume quote and discuss it, this book has been a win for me,” Collins said. She went around asking people whether Hume was right that the few end up governing the many, even in a democracy (“every single person I asked about this said yes. No one seemed happy about it”), and she built the book so that implicit submission plays out on three levels: “individual, Hunger Games, and national.” Haymitch has to decide whether he’ll keep submitting to the Capitol as an alliance of tributes in the arena tries to upend the Careers’ usual run, and meanwhile, the whole country has handed its power to Snow. The opinions that prop it all up are manufactured by propaganda, which the Capitol wields in various ways, from Plutarch’s altered District 12 reaping to “that endlessly waving flag.”

Hume wasn’t the first philosopher she’d borrowed from. For the previous prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, she handed out aspects of Hobbes, Locke, and Rousseau to her characters, with Coriolanus inheriting Hobbes’s view of human nature from Volumnia Gaul.

The Philosopher Who Couldn’t Get Hired

David Hume, 1711 - 1776. Historian and philosopher | National Galleries of Scotland/GettyImages

Hume never sold anything nearly as successful as The Hunger Games in his own day. His first book, A Treatise of Human Nature, fell “deadborn from the press,” as he later put it, and the reputation it earned him as a skeptic and an atheist led to public opposition to his 1745 application for a philosophy chair at the University of Edinburgh. He never held an academic job. His essays did much better with ordinary readers, which is part of where the line about the many and the few comes from.

Meanwhile, Sunrise on the Reaping sold more than 1.5 million copies in English in its first week, and Lionsgate’s film adaptation hits theaters on November 20, 2026, putting an 18th-century argument about whether the sun has to come up into multiplexes.