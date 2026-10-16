What Would £500 a Year in 'Sense and Sensibility' Be Worth Today?

In the opening chapters of Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility, we meet the extended Dashwood family and hear the legal and financial intricacies between them that set much of the novel's plot in motion.

The ailing Henry Dashwood is the owner of Norland Park, his family's estate in Sussex, which he had earlier inherited from his uncle. On his deathbed, Henry reveals to his son John—"a steady respectable young man"—that his uncle's inheritance stipulated the estate pass in turn to John alone.

Henry's second wife, John's stepmother, and their three daughters, John's stepsisters Elinor, Marianne and Margaret, all currently reside in Norwood, yet Henry explains they have no claim to the estate, and he has no legal way of passing it to them. John, ultimately, will inherit Norland himself—while all that will pass to his stepsisters and stepmother is an income of £10,000, from both Henry and their great-uncle's inheritances.

Worried that this will not be enough to secure his wife and daughters' future, Henry ultimately makes John promise to take care of his stepmother and stepsisters after his death, which John duly agrees to do. John's wife Fanny, however, soon has other ideas.

A Promise Broken at Norland Park

Petworth House in Sussex gives a sense of the scale of grand Sussex estates like the fictional Norland Park. | Angelo Hornak/GettyImages

Almost as soon as Mr. Dashwood's funeral is over, Fanny travels to Norland and moves into what is now her and her husband's home, sparking tension between the two remaining halves of the Dashwood dynasty. Elinor, the eldest and most level-headed of the Dashwood sisters, encourages her mother to see out the upheaval so that they can continue to live in their home as they have nowhere else to go—but Fanny, as the new mistress of Norland Park, makes doing so unbearable. And not only that, but she quickly begins to rein in John's promise to his father.

John, we discover, had initially planned to give his stepfamily £3,000, equivalent to £1,000 for each of his stepsisters. This amount, he decides, is "liberal and handsome," and "enough to make them completely easy," while not leaving himself out of pocket.

Fanny, however, balks at handing such an amount over to John's "half-blood" family, and after much back and forth with her husband—and much step-by-step reduction in his financial generosity—it is finally decided that John will give them no extra cash at all, but merely "presents of fish and game, and so forth, whenever they are in season." All that the Dashwood sisters and their mother stand to inherit from their father, therefore, is the original £10,000—equivalent to an income of £500 per year.

According to Fanny, even this amount is more than enough. "They will have five hundred a year amongst them, and what on earth can four women want more than that?" she declares. "I cannot imagine how they will spend half of it!" But Austen's contemporary readers would have understood precisely how comfortable a family in the Dashwoods' position would be with such a sum. Modern readers, however, might find the 200-year-old novel's entire monetary machinations a little more perplexing.

Doing the Regency Math

In the 18th and early 19th centuries, high-value sums were often reckoned in gold guineas—with £500 representing nearly 480 of these coins. | Shutterstock/Yaroslaff

So just how much is £500 in modern terms, now more than two centuries since Sense and Sensibility was published? Well, in a straight conversion based on historical inflation, £500 in 1811 equates to just over £36,000 in 2026 (which is in turn equal to a little over $47,500). But this bare arithmetic only tells half the story.

A comfortable middle-class income in the early 1800s was perhaps a few hundred pounds a year; for context, a housemaid at a grand house in 1811 (the year Sense and Sensibility was published) might be expected to earn around £11 annually. The Dashwoods' income, however, is for the entire family—all four women need to survive on their inheritance of £500 per year, which would understandably soon make their life in Norland, and high-society Sussex on the outskirts of London, untenable.

Forced out of their home by Fanny, they eventually downsize to Barton Cottage, a smaller and simpler home in the countryside of Devonshire rented from Mrs. Dashwood's cousin, and cut their domestic costs to "two maids and a man."

Complicating matters further is the fact that the Dashwoods have little recourse to earn any other income outside of their inheritance. So, unless they marry, the money the sisters have been left at their father's death will be the money they will still need to live off in their old age.

Austen's contemporary readers would have immediately understood the implications of the sisters' unenviable position from this perspective—and therefore how such a relatively paltry sum would both risk throwing them into poverty and ultimately set in motion their quest to secure a husband.

More Like This: