9 of the Most Devastating Love Confessions in Literature

Love.

Synonymous with affection, devotion, and fulfillment, but also heartbreak and longing. These feelings, along with countless others attached to the abstract, have sparked some of the most intense and sincere lines in literature.

Capturing love within the pages of a novel or the lines of a poem is no modest undertaking. When done exceptionally well, it blurs time and continues to move readers centuries later, unveiling a force, of sorts, that knows no bounds, not even death.

Many of these lines were penned in eras when acts and terms of endearment differed extensively from our own. Yet they all speak to the universal truth that is love.

THE AUTHORS

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The Brontë sisters spared no detail in the depth of love’s pain, while Jane Austen poked fun at serious themes such as security and social standing.

John Keats endured family tragedy, financial hardship, and the muddled passion of an unfulfilled love that contributed to his understanding of romance. Franz Kafka, too, struggled with personal demons, wrote somber stories, and poured his heart into a love-letter affair with a married woman named Milena.

Edith Wharton, whose words often critiqued the restrictive nature of high society, entered into a tumultuous marriage that ended in divorce, and was also involved in a love affair with a journalist.

Madeline Miller, the most contemporary author featured among these confessions, writes fictional, fantasy tales about the consuming complexity of love and explores emotional connection through intimate narratives.

These personal experiences remind us that, while universally felt, love finds its way into each heart differently and is distinctively expressed. Though these expressions take new forms with each passing era, the feeling itself lives on, and so does the sorrow that occasionally accompanies it.

Here are nine of the most devastating love confessions in literature.

THE MOST DEVASTATING LOVE CONFESSIONS IN LITERATURE

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"If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more." - Jane Austen, Emma

"I could recognize him by touch alone, by smell; I would know him blind, by the way his breaths came, and his feet struck the Earth. I would know him in death, at the end of the world." -Madeline Miller, The Song of Achilles

"He is more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights

"My love has made me selfish. I cannot exist without you. You have absorbed me. I have a sensation at the present moment as though I was dissolving... Love is my religion; I could die for that. I could die for you." John Keats, Bright Star: Love Letters and Poems of John Keats to Fanny Browne

"You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope. I have loved none but you," -Jane Austen, Persuasion

"You are the knife I turn inside myself; this is love. This, my dear, is love." -Franz Kafka, Letters to Milena

"Milena, if a million loved you, I am one of them, and if one loved you it was me, if no one loved you then know that I am dead." -Franz Kafka, Letters to Milena

"Each time, you happen to me all over again." -Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence

"In vain I have struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you." -Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

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