Edgar Allan Poe's Most Unsettling Opening Lines that Send Chills Down Our Spines

Edgar Allan Poe's poetry is, to say the very least, unsettling. With themes of death, grief, loneliness, and madness present throughout his verses, his work gives us a grim look into a life that, sadly, reflected these themes.

Poe's struggles and genius were intertwined, producing the ominous stories we dust off every fall to really set the mood for spooky season. The disturbing nature of his lines seems fitting for the coldest, darkest months of the year, accentuating the season's already ominous atmosphere.

Let's flip through a few chapters of Poe's life and uncover how his unnerving opening lines tie into the trials and tragedies he suffered.

THE POE IN POETRY

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Poe began life as an orphan and had a strained relationship with his foster father, who never actually adopted him. He battled with financial instability and alcoholism for years. His wife (and cousin), Virginia Clemm, died young, and two engagements following her passing ended in heartbreak.

Despite a handful of literary successes and earning the title of “Editor” at several publications, Poe remained melancholy, a sorrow that followed him to his final hours.

In the days before his mysterious death in 1849, Poe was found delirious and dressed in another man’s clothes, circumstances that remain unsolved to this day.

The turbulence of his life looms over his poems, many of which open with chilling lines, a nod to the chaos and darkness Poe encountered from the start.

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MOST UNSETTLING OPENING LINES

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"True! — nervous — very, very dreadfully nervous I had been and am; but why will you say that I am mad?"

"During the whole of a dull, dark, and soundless day in the autumn of the year, when the clouds hung oppressively low in the heavens, I had been passing alone, on horseback, through a singularly dreary tract of country; and at length found myself, as the shades of the evening drew on, within view of the melancholy House of Usher."

"The thousand injuries of Fortunato I had borne as I best could, but when he ventured upon insult, I vowed revenge."

"Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary, Over many a quaint and curious volume of forgotten lore — While I nodded, nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping, As of some one gently rapping, rapping at my chamber door."

"I was sick — sick unto death with that long agony; and when they at last unbound me, and I was permitted to sit, I felt that my senses were leaving me."

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