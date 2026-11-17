Chores are either the most annoying, tedious part of your day or a moment of meditation, depending on how you view them.

Some people genuinely enjoy doing the dishes, sweeping the floor, and folding clothes; others will do just about anything to procrastinate those same chores for days (or possibly weeks if you really put your mind to it). And sometimes, the thought of spending hours cleaning something is more daunting than the task itself.

Whether you look forward to cleaning and organizing, put it off until you can't put it off any longer, or hire professionals to get the job done, America has its own list of less-than-ideal chores its citizens do not rush to complete.

According to Yelp, nine chores are so undesirable that Americans would rather hire someone to do them than actually do them themselves.

MOPPING UP THE METHODOLOGY

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Using its search data, Yelp analyzed trends by “measuring the frequency of the phrases mentioned per million searches” tied to keywords, highlighting a major spike in searches for house cleaning in 2024. Yelp also looked into searches for “most common household tasks” that year, singling out one search term as Americans' least favorite chore.

So what exactly are America's most-hated chores, and are they yours, too?

Let's dust off the data and find out!

THE UNITED STATES OF MOST-HATED CHORES

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It's easy to assume Americans' most-hated chore is something we do most often, like washing dishes, wiping down countertops, or folding clothes. But it's actually carpet cleaning.

Carpet cleaning is no easy feat. You can't just wash a carpet like a plate or throw it in the washing machine. Because carpets trap dirt over time, they need a thorough cleaning. It's not a quick chore, and many people don't have the equipment necessary to do the job. Sure, basic carpet-cleaning machines (vacuum-looking devices with water, scrubbing, and suction capabilities) can make the task less intimidating, but it still takes more time and effort than a quick vacuum, and a good machine can cost hundreds of dollars.

Cleaning the gutters, washing the windows, organizing the home, and mowing the lawn round out the five most-hated chores in the country. They all have one thing in common: they're time-consuming. Many people hire professionals because these tasks seemingly take ages and require close attention to detail.

Cleaning furniture, snaking the drain, removing junk, and grouting join the list of most-hated chores in the U.S. Many require hours of work people are not willing to devote, while others are just, well, kind of gross.

Very few people wake up totally thrilled at the thought of pulling wads of gunk and hair from their drains or organizing every space in their home. Of course, it depends on the person.

Whether you take pride in completing these chores or can't stand them, it's nice to know professionals can help, and that some of these tasks can be tackled over time.

What's your least favorite chore? Here are a few more options.

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