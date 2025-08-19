23 Cities Hit Hard By Inflation in 2025

While inflation isn’t as high as it was in the early 2020s, many consumers are still feeling the pain at checkout. Residents in certain states bear the brunt of the problem, and WalletHub’s most recent report highlights the places where price increases hit the hardest.

The personal finance website looked at the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine how the prices of goods and services have changed over time. More specifically, WalletHub examined two key components of the CPI (changes in the latest month vs. 2 months before and changes in the latest month vs. 1 year ago) across 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). The researchers then calculated each area’s CPI changes for the given periods and ranked the final scores.

The U.S. Cities Feeling Inflation the Most

Places closer to the coast are getting the worst of it. | Andriy Onufriyenko/GettyImages

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue MSA seems to be feeling inflation the most, according to the data. Area prices have risen 1.4 percent over the past two months and 2.7 percent over the past year. It’s no wonder that Washington residents need to earn more than $106,000 a year to live comfortably.

The San Diego-Carlsbad area in California trails behind, with the CPI change reaching .80 percent in the last two months and 4 percent over the last year. Many typical expenses, such as state taxes, food, utilities, and transportation, are higher than average in the state, putting a strain on Californians’ wallets.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area in Florida take the third spot. The region’s prices have seen a 1.1 percent increase in the last two months, along with a 3.3 percent increase over the year.

You can see if your city made the list below.

Rank Metropolitan Statistical Area CPI Change (Latest month vs 2 months before) CPI Change (Latest month vs 1 year before) 1 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 1.40 percent 2.70 percent

2 San Diego-Carlsbad, CA 0.80 percent 4.00 percent

3 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 1.10 percent 3.30 percent

4 St. Louis, MO-IL 1.10 percent 2.50 percent

5 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 0.70 percent



3.20%

6 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 0.60 percent 3.30 percent

7 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 0.50 percent 3.10 percent

8 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 0.20 percent 3.50 percent

9 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 0.30 percent 3.00 percent

10 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 0.20 percent 3.20 percent

11 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 0.70 percent 1.80 percent

12 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 0.90 percent 1.30 percent

13 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 0.60 percent 1.80 percent

14 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 0.40 percent 2.10 percent

15 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 0.10 percent 2.70 percent

16 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 0.40 percent 2.00 percent

17 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 0.40 percent 1.80 percent

18 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH -0.30 percent 3.20 percent

19 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 0.20 percent 1.50 percent

20 Anchorage, AK 0.10 percent 1.60 percent 21 Urban Honolulu, HI -0.30 percent 2.30 percent 22 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 0.20 percent 0.20 percent

23 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX -0.30 percent 0.90 percent





