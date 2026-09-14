How Much Did a House Cost the Year You Were Born?

The farther your birth year is from the 21st century, the less you or your parents paid for a house in the United States, at least on average.
In 1965, a family buying a home with multiple bedrooms on a plot of land paid $21,500. In other words, a nice kitchen, a big backyard for your pet to run around in, and a white picket fence weren’t too far out of reach.
According to the United States Census Bureau, the average American family earned a median income of $6,900 a year, meaning it would take just over three years of income to afford a home. By 2025, that same type of home cost $541,300, while the median household income was around $68,450. That’s nearly eight years of income for the average American homebuyer.
While salaries have increased over the years, so has the cost of living; some would say disproportionately. Of course, home prices and annual incomes depend largely on where you live and what you do for work.
For example, a home in New York City costs substantially more than a similar space in small-town Montana, attributed to factors like land availability, buyer competition, and supply and demand. What one might pay for a studio in Manhattan, another pays for a three-bedroom home in rural regions.
GoBankingRates analyzed the US Census’s New Residential Construction Average Home Sale Price to gauge average home prices from the 1960s to 2025, adjusting them to 2025 dollars. They discovered that no matter your generation (yes, even if you’re Gen Z), home prices in the year you were born were hundreds of thousands of dollars lower than they are today, based on national averages.
From budget-friendly to eye-watering price tags, here’s how much the average American home cost the year you were born.
THE AVERAGE COST OF A HOUSE THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN
1965
$21,500
$213,381
1966
$23,300
$223,514
1967
$24,600
$229,023
1968
$26,600
$236,481
1969
$27,900
$233,564
1970
$26,600
$210,932
1971
$28,300
$217,314
1972
$30,500
$226,493
1973
$35,500
$242,510
1974
$38,900
$236,552
1975
$42,600
$242,248
1976
$48,000
$260,293
1977
$54,200
$275,456
1978
$62,500
$291,364
1979
$71,800
$295,442
1980
$76,400
$279,400
1981
$83,000
$278,673
1982
$83,900
$271,304
1983
$89,800
$279,776
1984
$97,600
$292,527
1985
$100,800
$291,061
1986
$111,900
$319,604
1987
$127,200
$347,877
1988
$138,300
$362,225
1989
$148,800
$372,419
1990
$149,800
$353,346
1991
$147,200
$336,889
1992
$144,100
$320,498
1993
$147,700
$319,718
1994
$154,500
$325,725
1995
$158,700
$326,297
1996
$166,400
$331,127
1997
$176,200
$344,759
1998
$181,900
$350,266
1999
$195,600
$366,799
2000
$207,000
$375,461
2001
$213,200
$380,798
2002
$228,700
$398,999
2003
$246,300
$421,777
2004
$274,500
$455,247
2005
$297,000
$476,294
2006
$305,900
$478,412
2007
$313,600
$471,223
2008
$292,600
$439,266
2009
$270,900
$395,915
2010
$272,900
$392,960
2011
$267,900
$374,661
2012
$292,200
$401,652
2013
$324,500
$439,452
2014
$347,700
$467,335
2015
$352,700
$470,622
2016
$360,900
$471,776
2017
$384,900
$492,757
2018
$385,000
$483,646
2019
$383,900
$471,490
2020
$391,900
$474,485
2021
$464,200
$518,797
2022
$540,000
$554,547
2023
$513,800
$528,845
2024
$512,200
$526,993
2025
$541,300