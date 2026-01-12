Your kitchen may be a treasure trove. No, not because of Mom’s Millionaire Shortbread, but because of her vintage kitchenware tucked behind the boxes of Barilla in your pantry. Antique experts and retro-loving homeowners will pay big bucks for items like colorful glassware, patterned Pyrex, and even old cast-iron pans, some of which come with decades of seasoning baked right in. Before you start your spring cleaning, take a moment to inspect the dishes and devices collecting dust, using this list of valuable vintage kitchen items as your guide. Some of them are worth a pretty penny!

1. Cookie Jars

Vintage rooster cookie jar | ECLoverde/GettyImages

It won't matter who stole the cookie from the cookie jar once you hear the potential price tag on the jar itself! When it comes to ceramic cookie jars, the quirkier, the better. Many jars made between the 1930s and 1950s feature nostalgic characters and designs, like the Hull Little Red Riding Hood cookie jar valued between $100 and $300, and the Regal China Alice in Wonderland jar, which can sell for as much as $2,000.

2. Mason Jars

Antique glass jars on a shelf | Education Images/GettyImages

Here's another vintage jar that can help you bulk up your savings jar! Mason jars have been a kitchen staple since the 1850s, thanks in large part to Ball, which helped make them essential for home canning. Collectors especially prize older jars in rare colors like cobalt blue, amber, or green, as well as those with unique embossing or lids. While everyday jars might only fetch a few dollars, the right vintage Mason jar can be surprisingly valuable. Take the Ball Perfect Mason jar in olive amber, for example, which goes for as much as $380 on eBay!

3. Jadeite Glassware

Pile of jadeite teacups and teapots | Qin Ningzhen/GettyImages

Remember those milky green dishes that grandma loved so much? Their value is now more than just a pop of color in your kitchen. Vintage jadeite glassware, made by companies like Fire-King and McKee, became a staple in Depression-era and postwar kitchens thanks to its cheerful hue and durable design. Collectible jadeite ranges from everyday plates and cups to rare finds like a Ball jug, and sets with the coveted Swirl pattern can sell for $300 or more, depending on condition.

4. Cast-Iron Cookware

Vintage cast-iron skillet and ladle | Tsuji/GettyImages

Cast-iron pans are all the rage in both the cooking and antiquing communities. Vintage cast iron is especially prized for its weight, craftsmanship, and naturally nonstick surface that comes from decades of use. Collectors seek out early makers like Griswold and Wagner, whose skillets and Dutch ovens can sell for anywhere from $100 to several hundred dollars, depending on size and condition. If your pan has smooth cooking surfaces or clear maker's marks, it could be worth far more than its ability to fry an egg!

5. Pyrex

Pyrex measuring cup and mixing bowls | NoDerog/GettyImages

You know what they say: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," and that certainly applies to Pyrex, which is known for its heat- and cold-resistant glassware. Vintage Pyrex surged in popularity in the mid-20th century thanks to its colorful patterns and sturdy design, and certain early pieces now fetch eye-opening prices. Sets like the Golden Sunflower Daisy and Bluebelle Delphite bowls have sold for thousands of dollars on auction sites, while rare divided plates and Cinderella mixing bowls regularly bring in big money. Classic prints such as Amish Butterprint, Turquoise Butterprint, and the playful Gooseberry pattern can be worth hundreds, especially when sold as complete sets or in excellent condition.

6. Vintage KitchenAid Mixers

KitchenAid Mixer | MoniqueRodriguez/GettyImages

With all the new colors, makes, and models of KitchenAid mixers hitting the market seemingly every month, that decades-old prototype your grandma used for your fifth birthday cake might not seem like much. But some of those vintage KitchenAids are now worth far more than modern models. Older mixers in popular colors can fetch $150 to $500 on sites like eBay, while rare Hobart versions, like the H-5 and G, can sell for even more if they're in good condition. Even later vintage models without the Hobart label can be valuable, thanks to their durable construction and timeless design.

7. CorningWare

Vintage CorningWare casserole dish | Tom Kelley Archive/GettyImages

Don't replace your hand-me-down CorningWare collection just yet! Popular in the 1970s, vintage CorningWare dishes in common patterns like Cornflower and Spice O’ Life usually sell for around $20 per piece today. But rare colors and patterns can go for as much as $10,000! Keep an eye out for the flame logo and "Made in USA" markings—these little details are your ticket to spotting a genuine vintage gem.