10 Most Overrated Tourist Attractions, Ranked by Real Reviews

It turns out the big-name attractions on your bucket list might actually be bottom of the barrel. From crowded parks to costly sacred sites, some of the world’s most iconic landmarks don’t always live up to the hype. And a new study by Sweepstakes Table reveals which destinations leave visitors most disappointed across the map.

Using TripAdvisor data, researchers ranked 28 of the top tourist attractions based on how often visitors expressed discontent. The analysis measured the percentage of low reviews, along with the frequency of disappointment-related keywords such as “overrated,” “tourist trap,” and “disappointing,” standardized per 50 reviews.

Most Overrated Tourist Attractions by Sentiment Score

All of the data points were combined into a single Negative Sentiment Score, with higher scores signaling more disappointed visitors. The full rankings are shown in the table below.

Rank Attraction Country Keyword Frequency Per 50 Reviews Percentage of Negative Reviews Negative Sentiment Score 1 Besakih Temple Indonesia 18 32.83% 93.49 2 Little Mermaid Statue Denmark 21 15.99% 87.91 3 Manneken Pis Belgium 16 20.58% 82.33 4 Arecibo Lighthouse & Historical Park Puerto Rico 12 26.38% 81.96 5 The Hollywood Walk of Fame USA 15 20.28% 78.63 6 Kampong Phluk Cambodia 10 23.79% 75.67 7 Warwick Castle United Kingdom 16 12.76% 75.11 8 Park Güell Spain 18 5.98% 71.78 9 Ha Long Bay Vietnam 13 4.90% 62.90 10 The Astronomical Clock Czech Republic 20 3.43% 60.13

Topping the list is Besakih Temple in Indonesia, which earned a Negative Sentiment Score of 93.49—the highest of any attraction analyzed. It also had the largest share of poor reviews, with nearly a third of ratings receiving just 1 or 2 stars.

Visitors didn’t hold back in their feedback, frequently calling the site a letdown, with terms like “tourist trap” appearing again and again. Many pointed to high entry fees and persistent vendors as major drawbacks, with the overall experience falling well short of its reputation as Bali’s most sacred temple.

Besakih Temple in Bali draws crowds—but also some of the study’s strongest disappointment signals. | VW Pics/GettyImages

In second place is Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid Statue, with a score of 87.91. While fewer visitors left outright negative ratings, it stood out for how often reviewers expressed disappointment in their own words, with the highest keyword frequency in the study at 21 per 50 reviews. The most common complaint is its size: many say the famous bronze statue, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, is far smaller than expected, making for a visit that’s over almost as soon as it begins. For such an iconic landmark, it leaves a surprisingly modest impression.

Brussels’ Manneken Pis, a statue of a young boy urinating into a fountain, comes in third with a score of 82.33. Like the Little Mermaid, it draws criticism less for outright poor ratings and more for the letdown it delivers in person. With a 20.58% negative review rate, visitors often describe it as easy to miss and even easier to pass by, with some noting that the quick stop hardly justifies the detour. Despite its fame, it’s a reminder that not all landmarks live up to their reputation.

The remainder of the top five were separated by only a few points, suggesting just how competitive—and underwhelming—these attractions can be. Arecibo Lighthouse & Historical Park in Puerto Rico came in fourth with a score of 81.96, boosted by one of the highest percentages of negative reviews, highlighting a clear gap between expectation and reality. Meanwhile, the Hollywood Walk of Fame landed in fifth with a score of 78.63, with visitors often citing heavy crowds and a less-than-polished atmosphere as reasons the famous stretch falls short in real life.

The Gap Between Ratings and Reality

Several attractions near the top of the list had relatively few negative reviews, yet still recorded some of the highest Negative Sentiment Scores overall. Gaudí’s Park Güell in Barcelona ranked eighth with a score of 71.78, while Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, known for its emerald waters and limestone caves, followed in ninth at 62.90—despite negative review rates of just 5.98% and 4.90%, respectively. Prague’s Astronomical Clock rounds out the top 10 at 60.13, even though it had the lowest share of 1- and 2-star reviews of any attraction in the study at just 3.43%.

Tourists crowd around Prague’s Astronomical Clock, a site known for drawing both visitors and disappointment. | Marcos del Mazo/GettyImages

In these cases, keyword frequency plays a key role in driving up scores. Park Güell recorded a keyword frequency of 18 per 50 reviews, while Ha Long Bay followed with 13, and the Astronomical Clock reached 20, the second-highest in the entire study. Taken together, the results suggest that travelers don’t always use stars to signal satisfaction—but their words still make their feelings clear.

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