The World’s Worst Tourist Traps in 2025, According to Visitor Reviews

People really regretted spending their time and money at these attractions.
ByPaul Anthony Jones|
People often referred to the Eiffel Tower as a tourist trap in their online reviews.
People often referred to the Eiffel Tower as a tourist trap in their online reviews. | Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images (Eiffel Tower), filo/DigitalVision Vectors/Getty Images (thumbs down)

Whether it’s the crowds, the cleanliness, the noise, long lines, or price gouging, some of the world’s best known tourist attractions just don’t live up to the hype—and a new analysis by eSIM company Nomad has unearthed where the world’s worst tourist traps are in 2025.

The study’s authors analyzed TripAdvisor reviews for the most popular tourist attractions in the world’s 50 most-visited countries, according to data from the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization. Then, taking the text from the online reviews, the study counted the number of times each attraction was negatively described as a “tourist trap” to uncover which of the world’s top destinations left their visitors the most underwhelmed.

The World’s Worst Tourist Destinations, Ranked

There was a two-way tie at the top of the worldwide list for 2025, with two American destinations—Wall Drug, South Dakota, and Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco—both being labeled a “tourist trap” 1000 times each.

Once little more than a roadside drugstore and refreshment stop, Wall Drug is now part of a vast Western-themed attraction that, despite topping this list, racks up 2 million visits every year.

Foreign Tourism To California Down Sharply During Trump's First 100 Days In Office
Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. | Justin Sullivan/GettyImages

Likewise, San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood welcomes a staggering 12 million visitors annually to its waterfront restaurants and souvenir shops, yet some visitors appear to be underwhelmed; according to one, it’s “only worth it to see the seals.” (They’re actually sea lions.)

La Rambla pedestrian street with restaurants on a sunny day, Barcelona, Spain
Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain. | Alexander Spatari/GettyImages

Coming in second in the study was Europe’s most disappointing destination, the famous Las Ramblas promenade in Barcelona, Spain. This pedestrianized thoroughfare is lined with buzzy bars and restaurants, yet has struggled to lose its reputation as the world’s most pick-pocketed street—which might be one reason why it has picked up 826 visitors’ reviews calling it a tourist trap.

The remainder of the Top 5 were also located in Europe: Dublin’s Temple Bar district came in third overall (with 687 reviews); the former Cold War border crossing of Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany, came in fourth (681 reviews); and Edinburgh’s famous cobblestoned Royal Mile came in fifth (539 reviews).

Aerial Paris Eiffel Tower and Park Sunrise
Eiffel Tower. | Mike Reid Photography/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Canada’s worst reviewed attraction—and the sixth worst reviewed in the world—was none other than Niagara Falls (483 reviews). Even the Eiffel Tower made the global Top 10, and was ranked ninth overall (with 303 reviews). Among the many other iconic landmarks and attractions to end up on the “tourist trap” list were such global heavy-hitters as Rome’s Trevi Fountain (ranked 11th overall), the Pyramids of Giza (15th), Chichen Itza (18th), the Acropolis (19th), Petra in Jordan (21st), Angkor Wat in Cambodia (25th), and Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace (33rd). Australia’s worst tourist trap, meanwhile, was Sydney Harbour (28th), and South America’s was Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue (30th).

The Most Overpriced Tourist Traps

Elvis's Former Mansion Graceland Entangled In Potential Controversial Foreclosure Sale
Graceland. | Brad Vest/GettyImages

Switching the parameters a little, the study also looked at which tourist attractions were also accused of being overpriced, by counting the number of times the words “tourist trap” appeared alongside a complaint about cost. Top of this list was Graceland (where a tour of the mansion will set you back $84) with 206 reviews, followed by Arizona’s Grand Canyon Skywalk, and North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate in third.

The 10 Worst Tourist Traps in the U.S.

Taking the data country by country, Graceland also crept in to the U.S. Top 10 tourist traps in ninth place, alongside the likes of Times Square, Chicago’s Navy Pier, and Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market.

RANK

ATTRACTION

STATE

TOURIST TRAP MENTIONS

1

Fisherman’s Wharf

California

1000

1

Wall Drug

South Dakota

1000

2

Dole Plantation

Hawaii

744

3

Times Square

New York

675

4

Navy Pier

Illinois

514

5

Hyman’s Seafood

North Carolina

345

6

Historic River Street

Georgia

292

7

Pike Place Market

Washington

288

8

Duval Street

Florida

270

9

Graceland

Tennessee

206

You can see how other states’ tourist attractions fared in reviews mentioning tourist trap in the map below.

The Top 10 Worst Tourist Traps in the UK

Tourists On The Royal Mile Enjoy The Start Of A Spell Of Warm Weather
The Royal Mile. | Ken Jack/GettyImages

Edinburgh’s Royal Mile topped the UK list. Other British spots to earn the “tourist trap” label were the London Eye, Covent Garden, Camden Market, the Tower of London, and Edinburgh Castle.

RANK

ATTRACTION

LOCATION

TOURIST TRAP MENTIONS

1

Royal Mile

Edinburgh, Scotland

539

2

London Eye

London, England

338

3

Land’s End

Cornwall, England

174

4

Convent Garden

London, England

164

5

The Witchery

Edinburgh, Scotland

144

6

Camden Market

London, England

137

7

York Shambles

York, England

135

8

Madam Tussauds

London, England

120

9

Tower of London

London, England

115

10

Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh, Scotland

110

