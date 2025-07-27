The World’s Worst Tourist Traps in 2025, According to Visitor Reviews

Whether it’s the crowds, the cleanliness, the noise, long lines, or price gouging, some of the world’s best known tourist attractions just don’t live up to the hype—and a new analysis by eSIM company Nomad has unearthed where the world’s worst tourist traps are in 2025.
The study’s authors analyzed TripAdvisor reviews for the most popular tourist attractions in the world’s 50 most-visited countries, according to data from the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization. Then, taking the text from the online reviews, the study counted the number of times each attraction was negatively described as a “tourist trap” to uncover which of the world’s top destinations left their visitors the most underwhelmed.
The World’s Worst Tourist Destinations, Ranked
There was a two-way tie at the top of the worldwide list for 2025, with two American destinations—Wall Drug, South Dakota, and Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco—both being labeled a “tourist trap” 1000 times each.
Once little more than a roadside drugstore and refreshment stop, Wall Drug is now part of a vast Western-themed attraction that, despite topping this list, racks up 2 million visits every year.
Likewise, San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood welcomes a staggering 12 million visitors annually to its waterfront restaurants and souvenir shops, yet some visitors appear to be underwhelmed; according to one, it’s “only worth it to see the seals.” (They’re actually sea lions.)
Coming in second in the study was Europe’s most disappointing destination, the famous Las Ramblas promenade in Barcelona, Spain. This pedestrianized thoroughfare is lined with buzzy bars and restaurants, yet has struggled to lose its reputation as the world’s most pick-pocketed street—which might be one reason why it has picked up 826 visitors’ reviews calling it a tourist trap.
The remainder of the Top 5 were also located in Europe: Dublin’s Temple Bar district came in third overall (with 687 reviews); the former Cold War border crossing of Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany, came in fourth (681 reviews); and Edinburgh’s famous cobblestoned Royal Mile came in fifth (539 reviews).
Elsewhere, Canada’s worst reviewed attraction—and the sixth worst reviewed in the world—was none other than Niagara Falls (483 reviews). Even the Eiffel Tower made the global Top 10, and was ranked ninth overall (with 303 reviews). Among the many other iconic landmarks and attractions to end up on the “tourist trap” list were such global heavy-hitters as Rome’s Trevi Fountain (ranked 11th overall), the Pyramids of Giza (15th), Chichen Itza (18th), the Acropolis (19th), Petra in Jordan (21st), Angkor Wat in Cambodia (25th), and Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace (33rd). Australia’s worst tourist trap, meanwhile, was Sydney Harbour (28th), and South America’s was Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue (30th).
RANK
ATTRACTION
COUNTRY
TOURIST TRAP MENTIONS
1
Wall Drug and Fisherman’s Wharf (tie)
United States
1000
2
Las Ramblas
Spain
826
3
Temple Bar
Ireland
687
4
Checkpoint Charlie
Germany
681
5
Royal Mile, Edinburgh
Scotland
539
6
Niagara Falls
Canada
483
7
Victoria Peak
Hong Kong
381
8
Takeshita Street
Japan
340
9
Eiffel Tower
France
303
10
Stockholm Old Town
Sweden
293
11
Trevi Fountain
Italy
286
12
Ci Chi Tunnels
Vietnam
263
13
Old San Juan
Puerto Rico
153
14
V&A Waterfront
South Africa
152
15
Pyramids of Giza
Egypt
146
16
The Grand Palace
Thailand
145
17
Time Out Market Lisboa
Portugal
132
18
Chichen Itza
Mexico
129
19
Acropolis
Greece
121
20
Red Light District
Netherlands
101
21
Petra
Jordan
98
22
Jardin Majorelle
Morocco
91
23
Penang Hill
Malaysia
88
24
Krakow’s Rynek Glowny Central Square
Poland
81
25
Angkor Wat
Cambodia
75
26
Insadong
Korea
69
27
Széchenyi Baths and Pool
Hungary
68
28
Sydney Harbour
Australia
59
29
Taipei 101
Taiwan
55
30
Christ the Redeemer
Brazil
54
31
Walled City of Cartagena
Colombia
52
32
Basilica Cistern
Turkey
40
33
Schönbrunn Palace
Austria
37
34
Souq Waqif
Qatar
36
35
Puerto Madero
Argentina
27
36
Jungfraujoch
Switzerland
26
37
Puerto Princesa Underground River
Philippines
22
38
Mercado del Puerto
Uruguay
22
39
Dajti Ekspres Cable Car
Albania
21
40
Dubai Aquarium
United Arab Emirates
20
41
Yasmin Hammamet
Tunisia
19
42
Funicular
Georgia
13
43
Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre
Macao
13
44
Altos de Chavon
Dominican Republic
12
45
Kingdom Centre Tower
Saudi Arabia
11
46
Itchan Kalan
Uzbekistan
11
47
Coral Bay Strip
Cyprus
11
48
Caldea
Andorra
4
49
Sky Costanera
Chile
4
50
Bab Al-Bahrain Souk
Bahrain
1
The Most Overpriced Tourist Traps
Switching the parameters a little, the study also looked at which tourist attractions were also accused of being overpriced, by counting the number of times the words “tourist trap” appeared alongside a complaint about cost. Top of this list was Graceland (where a tour of the mansion will set you back $84) with 206 reviews, followed by Arizona’s Grand Canyon Skywalk, and North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate in third.
The 10 Worst Tourist Traps in the U.S.
Taking the data country by country, Graceland also crept in to the U.S. Top 10 tourist traps in ninth place, alongside the likes of Times Square, Chicago’s Navy Pier, and Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market.
RANK
ATTRACTION
STATE
TOURIST TRAP MENTIONS
1
Fisherman’s Wharf
California
1000
1
Wall Drug
South Dakota
1000
2
Dole Plantation
Hawaii
744
3
Times Square
New York
675
4
Navy Pier
Illinois
514
5
Hyman’s Seafood
North Carolina
345
6
Historic River Street
Georgia
292
7
Pike Place Market
Washington
288
8
Duval Street
Florida
270
9
Graceland
Tennessee
206
You can see how other states’ tourist attractions fared in reviews mentioning tourist trap in the map below.
The Top 10 Worst Tourist Traps in the UK
Edinburgh’s Royal Mile topped the UK list. Other British spots to earn the “tourist trap” label were the London Eye, Covent Garden, Camden Market, the Tower of London, and Edinburgh Castle.
RANK
ATTRACTION
LOCATION
TOURIST TRAP MENTIONS
1
Royal Mile
Edinburgh, Scotland
539
2
London Eye
London, England
338
3
Land’s End
Cornwall, England
174
4
Convent Garden
London, England
164
5
The Witchery
Edinburgh, Scotland
144
6
Camden Market
London, England
137
7
York Shambles
York, England
135
8
Madam Tussauds
London, England
120
9
Tower of London
London, England
115
10
Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh, Scotland
110
