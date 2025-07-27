The World’s Worst Tourist Traps in 2025, According to Visitor Reviews

Whether it’s the crowds, the cleanliness, the noise, long lines, or price gouging, some of the world’s best known tourist attractions just don’t live up to the hype—and a new analysis by eSIM company Nomad has unearthed where the world’s worst tourist traps are in 2025.

The study’s authors analyzed TripAdvisor reviews for the most popular tourist attractions in the world’s 50 most-visited countries, according to data from the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization. Then, taking the text from the online reviews, the study counted the number of times each attraction was negatively described as a “tourist trap” to uncover which of the world’s top destinations left their visitors the most underwhelmed.

The World’s Worst Tourist Destinations, Ranked

There was a two-way tie at the top of the worldwide list for 2025, with two American destinations—Wall Drug, South Dakota, and Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco—both being labeled a “tourist trap” 1000 times each.

Once little more than a roadside drugstore and refreshment stop, Wall Drug is now part of a vast Western-themed attraction that, despite topping this list, racks up 2 million visits every year.

Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. | Justin Sullivan/GettyImages

Likewise, San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood welcomes a staggering 12 million visitors annually to its waterfront restaurants and souvenir shops, yet some visitors appear to be underwhelmed; according to one, it’s “only worth it to see the seals.” (They’re actually sea lions.)

Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain. | Alexander Spatari/GettyImages

Coming in second in the study was Europe’s most disappointing destination, the famous Las Ramblas promenade in Barcelona, Spain. This pedestrianized thoroughfare is lined with buzzy bars and restaurants, yet has struggled to lose its reputation as the world’s most pick-pocketed street—which might be one reason why it has picked up 826 visitors’ reviews calling it a tourist trap.

The remainder of the Top 5 were also located in Europe: Dublin’s Temple Bar district came in third overall (with 687 reviews); the former Cold War border crossing of Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany, came in fourth (681 reviews); and Edinburgh’s famous cobblestoned Royal Mile came in fifth (539 reviews).

Eiffel Tower. | Mike Reid Photography/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Canada’s worst reviewed attraction—and the sixth worst reviewed in the world—was none other than Niagara Falls (483 reviews). Even the Eiffel Tower made the global Top 10, and was ranked ninth overall (with 303 reviews). Among the many other iconic landmarks and attractions to end up on the “tourist trap” list were such global heavy-hitters as Rome’s Trevi Fountain (ranked 11th overall), the Pyramids of Giza (15th), Chichen Itza (18th), the Acropolis (19th), Petra in Jordan (21st), Angkor Wat in Cambodia (25th), and Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace (33rd). Australia’s worst tourist trap, meanwhile, was Sydney Harbour (28th), and South America’s was Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue (30th).

RANK ATTRACTION COUNTRY TOURIST TRAP MENTIONS 1 Wall Drug and Fisherman’s Wharf (tie) United States 1000 2 Las Ramblas Spain 826 3 Temple Bar Ireland 687 4 Checkpoint Charlie Germany 681 5 Royal Mile, Edinburgh Scotland 539 6 Niagara Falls Canada 483 7 Victoria Peak Hong Kong 381 8 Takeshita Street Japan 340 9 Eiffel Tower France 303 10 Stockholm Old Town Sweden 293 11 Trevi Fountain Italy 286 12 Ci Chi Tunnels Vietnam 263 13 Old San Juan Puerto Rico 153 14 V&A Waterfront South Africa 152 15 Pyramids of Giza Egypt 146 16 The Grand Palace Thailand 145 17 Time Out Market Lisboa Portugal 132 18 Chichen Itza Mexico 129 19 Acropolis Greece 121 20 Red Light District Netherlands 101 21 Petra Jordan 98 22 Jardin Majorelle Morocco 91 23 Penang Hill Malaysia 88 24 Krakow’s Rynek Glowny Central Square Poland 81 25 Angkor Wat Cambodia 75 26 Insadong Korea 69 27 Széchenyi Baths and Pool Hungary 68 28 Sydney Harbour Australia 59 29 Taipei 101 Taiwan 55 30 Christ the Redeemer Brazil 54 31 Walled City of Cartagena Colombia 52 32 Basilica Cistern Turkey 40 33 Schönbrunn Palace Austria 37 34 Souq Waqif Qatar 36 35 Puerto Madero Argentina 27 36 Jungfraujoch Switzerland 26 37 Puerto Princesa Underground River Philippines 22 38 Mercado del Puerto Uruguay 22 39 Dajti Ekspres Cable Car Albania 21 40 Dubai Aquarium United Arab Emirates 20 41 Yasmin Hammamet Tunisia 19 42 Funicular Georgia 13 43 Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre Macao 13 44 Altos de Chavon Dominican Republic 12 45 Kingdom Centre Tower Saudi Arabia 11 46 Itchan Kalan Uzbekistan 11 47 Coral Bay Strip Cyprus 11 48 Caldea Andorra 4 49 Sky Costanera Chile 4 50 Bab Al-Bahrain Souk Bahrain 1

The Most Overpriced Tourist Traps

Graceland. | Brad Vest/GettyImages

Switching the parameters a little, the study also looked at which tourist attractions were also accused of being overpriced, by counting the number of times the words “tourist trap” appeared alongside a complaint about cost. Top of this list was Graceland (where a tour of the mansion will set you back $84) with 206 reviews, followed by Arizona’s Grand Canyon Skywalk, and North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate in third.

The 10 Worst Tourist Traps in the U.S.

Taking the data country by country, Graceland also crept in to the U.S. Top 10 tourist traps in ninth place, alongside the likes of Times Square, Chicago’s Navy Pier, and Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market.

RANK ATTRACTION STATE TOURIST TRAP MENTIONS 1 Fisherman’s Wharf California 1000 1 Wall Drug South Dakota 1000 2 Dole Plantation Hawaii 744 3 Times Square New York 675 4 Navy Pier Illinois 514 5 Hyman’s Seafood North Carolina 345 6 Historic River Street Georgia 292 7 Pike Place Market Washington 288 8 Duval Street Florida 270 9 Graceland Tennessee 206

You can see how other states’ tourist attractions fared in reviews mentioning tourist trap in the map below.

The Top 10 Worst Tourist Traps in the UK

The Royal Mile. | Ken Jack/GettyImages

Edinburgh’s Royal Mile topped the UK list. Other British spots to earn the “tourist trap” label were the London Eye, Covent Garden, Camden Market, the Tower of London, and Edinburgh Castle.

RANK ATTRACTION LOCATION TOURIST TRAP MENTIONS 1 Royal Mile Edinburgh, Scotland 539 2 London Eye London, England 338 3 Land’s End Cornwall, England 174 4 Convent Garden London, England 164 5 The Witchery Edinburgh, Scotland 144 6 Camden Market London, England 137 7 York Shambles York, England 135 8 Madam Tussauds London, England 120 9 Tower of London London, England 115 10 Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh, Scotland 110

Read More Stories About Travel: