Suzanne Collins never had to invent a word for the country at the center of The Hunger Games: she borrowed one. Panem is Latin for "bread," with Roman ties, and the same word used for "daily bread" in the Latin Lord’s Prayer.

On its own, it's a fitting name for a nation where kids go hungry, but Collins took the word out of a much nastier sentence.

Bread and Circuses

Juvenal | Harlingue/GettyImages

Around the year 100 CE, the Roman poet Juvenal wrote his 10th satire, a long, sour poem about how badly people choose what to wish for, and partway through it he takes a swing at his fellow citizens. "Rome’s voters once handed out military commands and consulships," he complains, "but now they’ve stopped caring about any of it": in G.G. Ramsay’s 1918 translation, the public “longs eagerly for just two things,” bread and games. In Latin, the two things are panem et circenses, and Mental Floss has counted the phrase among the Latin you should be using.

Juvenal wasn’t being abstract: Rome really did hand out free grain to its citizens, and the city’s magistrates gave out tokens called tesserae that could be exchanged for a fixed amount of grain or money. Panem has its own tesserae: a kid in the districts can sign up for one in exchange for a year’s supply of grain and oil, and the price is one more slip with their name on it in the reaping bowl.

Plutarch Explains the Joke

clu/GettyImages

The translation comes in Mockingjay, the third novel, when Plutarch Heavensbee, the former Head Gamemaker, tells Katniss it’s “a saying from thousands of years ago, written in a language called Latin about a place called Rome.” As he puts it, “The writer was saying that in return for full bellies and entertainment, his people had given up their political responsibilities and therefore their power.”

Collins has said the bread in her books cuts both ways. Asked in an interview for the series’ 10th anniversary why she made Peeta a baker, she said that when he throws a starving Katniss a loaf, “he’s keeping her alive long enough to work out a strategy for survival,” which made him “a life giver.” But, she added, “there’s a dark side to bread, too. When Plutarch Heavensbee references it, he’s talking about Panem et Circenses, Bread and Circuses, where food and entertainment lull people into relinquishing their political power.”

A Capitol Full of Romans

Roman Colosseum | Smith Collection/Gado/GettyImages

Panem isn’t the only Roman name Collins borrowed. Plutarch is named for the biographer Plutarch, whose Lives Collins’s father used to read to her: when Spartacus came on TV, he’d get out the “Life of Crassus,” since Spartacus, a slave, “didn’t rate his own book.” And in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the District 2 boy Sejanus Plinth is named for Lucius Aelius Sejanus, who rose to enormous power under the emperor Tiberius and was executed for conspiring against him.

That last one ties back to Juvenal, who wrote his “bread and circuses” line in the middle of a scene about the real Sejanus’s fall. In Ramsay’s translation, his statues come down, the head of “the darling of the mob” goes into the furnace and comes out as frying pans and slop pails, and “Sejanus is being dragged along by a hook, as a show and joy to all!” The same crowd, Juvenal says, would have hailed Sejanus as emperor if things had gone the other way, because it “follows fortune, as it always does, and rails against the condemned.” A public execution staged as a show for a crowd that cheers whoever’s winning is about as Panem as it gets, and it was sitting right next to the name the whole time.

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