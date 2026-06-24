5 Discontinued ’80s Drinks We Almost Forgot About

We’re now in the summer months, and the rising temperatures will make people keener than ever to quench their thirst with something refreshing to drink. There is no shortage of beverages to choose from these days, and yet nostalgia still exists for drinks that once existed but eventually disappeared from shops around the world. So which notable sodas of the past happen to no longer be available today? Here is a look at five discontinued drinks from the 1980s.

Hi-C Ecto Cooler

Hi-C Ecto Cooler | Theo Wargo/GettyImages

Hi-C Ecto Cooler was a green-colored drink designed to tie in with the film Ghostbusters, which was launched in 1987. The color green and the word “Ecto” in the title were both references to the green-colored ectoplasm which featured in the supernatural story. It is no longer regularly available to buy but has occasionally been revived in limited form for subsequent Ghostbusters movies.

New Coke

A heavily criticizedform of Coca Cola which was launched in 1985 but eventually pulled from the shelves, New Coke was introduced to compete with the threat of Pepsi which had a sweeter taste than the original Coke. However, customers reacted very badly to the change from the beginning, a rejection which was so intense that it was taken off sale. A brief re-brand as Coca Cola II was tried before it was finally banished to the mists of time .

Even Coca Cola’s own website now acknowledges that it was a mistake, recalling that protest groups even emerged against New Coke at the time, including the Society for the Preservation of the Real Thing and Old Cola Drinkers of America.

Hubba Bubba Soda

While Hubba Bubba bubble gum is still around today, what has almost been forgotten is that the brand once had a soft drink of the same name, which was designed to mimic the flavor of the gum itself. It had an initial wave of popularity, but unlike the bubble gum, the Hubba Bubba soda did not last, and is no longer available today.

Slice

Slice was a form of soft drink which appealed to an interest in fruit and natural flavors. Named for the slice of lemon or lime which would often accompany soft drinks purchased at cafes and restaurants, it was launched by Pepsi in 1984. It was eventually discontinued, but the good reputation of the original led to a relaunch of sorts in 2022, albeit with a different formulation and from a different company.

Quatro

A soft fizzy drink launched in the UK and available there from 1982 to 1989, Quatro was a mix of multiple fruit flavors: four in total, hence the choice of name. Those flavors were lime, grapefruit, pineapple, and orange, which combined to give its fruity taste, and the packaging also used a quadrant-style design to match the title. While the brand name still exists, it is no longer used to sell this multiple flavored drink, and the original has lone disappeared.

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