8 Weirdly Specific Smells That Defined the 1990s

It's long been recognized that smell is one of our strongest senses, and recent research suggests our noses might be far more powerful than previously thought, capable of detecting up to a staggering one trillion different aromas.

Smell has also been strongly linked to memory, with fragrances capable of triggering visceral mental throwbacks to distant times, places, and events. Don't be surprised, then, if even reading about the unforgettable odors you'll find below transports you to the days when Boy Bands, Nintendo, and Roller Blades ruled the world.

CK One

Calvin Klein's incredibly popular fragrance launched in 1994 and became an instant bestseller, grossing over $5 million in little over a week. It remained highly successful well into the 2000s, but one reason CK One dominated the noses of the ‘90s lies in the fact that it was one of the very first unisex scents. This, together with its simple yet sophisticated packaging, made CK One the must-have toiletry for adolescents, filling classrooms and clubs across the land with clouds of citrus and musk.

Play-Doh

A Hasbro Inc. Play-Doh set | Bloomberg/GettyImages

There can't be many of us who haven't, at one time or another, had the pleasure of playing with this tactile and unique smelling modeling clay. It has become a staple for generations of kids thanks to its versatility, non-toxicity, and ease-of-use—but did you know that Play-Doh's origins date back to 1912 when it was manufactured as a wallpaper cleaner?

Cincinnati native Noah McVicker invented the substance to meet the need for removing coal stains from walls. It wasn't until the 1950s that Play-Doh was repurposed as a children's toy. The aroma has been described as sweet vanilla with cherry overtones, and was a staple of the 1990s, among other decades.

CRT TVs

CRT, or Cathode Ray Tube, televisions were standard during much of the 1990s. Without getting too technical, CRTs utilised vacuum tubes to shoot electron beams onto a phosphorescent screen. Often, especially just after being switched on, these sets would produce a dusty, distinctly ozone-like smell.

In the latter half of the ‘90s, CRTs began to be steadily replaced by flat screen plasma TVs, which were far less bulky and held superior picture quality. Still, for those of a certain generation, that CRT smell is a straight ticket back to another era.

Bubble Jug Gum

From 1992, the "Bubble Jug" contained powdered bubble gum that formed into wads as you chewed it. "Shake & Chug!" pic.twitter.com/haYnlibDLe — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) February 20, 2024

It's any manufacturer's dream to come up with a unique twist on an already-popular product. That's exactly what bubblegum giant Hubba Bubba achieved in 1992 with their introduction of Bubble Jug gum. Their genius idea was to sell the gum in powdered form—a concoction that transformed into bubblegum as you chewed. This novelty aspect made Bubble Jug hugely popular. Many will remember the potent fruit cocktail aroma.

Blockbuster Video Stores

Blockbuster | Scott Olson/GettyImages

A real nostalgia trip, this one. A large part of the wonderful experience of walking into Blockbuster on a Friday evening, apart from the joy or perusing the hundreds of titles on display, was the smell of the place. Scents of polish, carpet cleaner, and plastic, mixed with popcorn, soda, and chocolate created a memorable, if not exactly beautiful, atmosphere. Founded by David Cook in 1985, Blockbuster was a seminal experience for generations.

Crayola Magic Scent Crayons

Crayola has a fascinating history with roots stretching back to 1902 and the shared vision of Edwin Binney and Harold Smith, who had become friends during their time in, of all things, the U.S. Marines. The two were chemists and inventors, winning a prize at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair for their invention of dustless white chalk.

Fast forward 89 years and Crayola launched its Magic Scents lines of crayons—colored tubes coated in microcapsules which broke during use to release a quite delicious smell, from cherry and grape to pine trees and roses. They were, as it turned out, a little bit too delicious, with parents complaining about their children consuming the lovely smelling sticks.

Jelly Sandals

Jelly sandals | Footwear News/GettyImages

You might not suspect France to be the origin of this cheap-and-cheerful, once-derided footwear, but that's exactly where the jelly sandal started. Tony Alano and Nicolas Guillon came up with the concept whilst living in Paris during the 1980s. Their brainwave was to turn the cheap PVC shoes commonly worn by shrimp fisherman into a must-have fashion item. Using hand-made dyes to create a range of bold color palettes, they created a highly successful new trend.

These bright and colorful items, with their associated strong plastic smell, became a staple during the 1990s and are currently enjoying a comeback.

L'Oréal Kids 2-In-1 Shampoo

Launched in colorful bottles with vibrant and sugary sweet fruit smells, L'Oreal Kids shampoo marketed itself as "no tears, no knots." While a generation of kids might agree about the latter claim, many found out to their cost that the “no tears” part wasn't exactly accurate.

No tears must have seemed like a godsend to tired parents, fed up of battling with their children at bath time, but, as Teen Vogue points out, the reality proved quite different. Could they have meant no rips in your hair? Maybe, but either way, the aroma of these bathtime products filled the noses of many a ‘90s kid.

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