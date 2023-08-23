10 Supernatural TV Shows to Stream Right Now
Vampires and witches and zombies, oh my!
By Kerry Wolfe
Sometimes, you just want to turn on the TV and escape into a world filled with magic and monsters. Here are 10 shows where the supernatural reigns supreme.
1. Supernatural (2005–2020)
When it comes to hunting monsters—or ghosts, or demons, or anything, well supernatural—no one goes to greater lengths than the Winchester Brothers. For a staggering 15 seasons, fans watched as Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) literally went to Hell and back to save the world from a menagerie of evil forces.
Where to watch it: Netflix
2. Lucifer (2016–2021)
Hell’s top demon has traded red skin and horns for a suave suit and a gig solving crimes in Los Angeles. Fed up with torturing souls, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) heads to the City of Angels to run a nightclub and help the LAPD solve crimes.
Where to watch it: Netflix
3. Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996–2003)
If you thought your teenage years were tough, try navigating the traditional woes of adolescence while also learning you’re a witch. Such is the life of Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart), who, with the help of her centuries-old witchy aunts and a witty talking cat, must navigate a world that straddles both high school crushes and magical curses.
Where to watch it: Paramount+, Hulu
4. What We Do in the Shadows (2019–present)
It’s hard to be a vampire in modern America, especially when you have a penchant for wacky schemes and absurd antics that make it difficult to blend in. This mockumentary series follows four vampires who’ve settled on Staten Island, plus their faithful human familiar, as they try—and often fail—to keep their batty behavior under control.
Where to watch it: Hulu
5. The Addams Family (1964–1966)
When it comes to supernatural shows, you can’t get more classic than The Addams Family. Though the series only ran from 1964 to 1966, the creepy, kooky family of the title is practically synonymous with pop horror. Wednesday Addams received her own show in 2022, which quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched programs.
Where to watch it: MGM+
6. True Blood (2008–2014)
Vampires no longer have to hide from the human world in HBO’s True Blood. The love story between a telepathic waitress and a 173-year-old-year-old vampire is filled with supernatural drama—and a lot of sex and violence.
Where to stream it: Max
7. The Walking Dead (2010–2022)
It’s zombies versus humans in AMC’s The Walking Dead. From 2010–2022, viewers tuned in to watch survivors of the zombie apocalypse fight to survive against the ever-looming threat of the undead “walkers.” The original show may have ended, but the adventure isn’t over yet: The Walking Dead spawned an entire franchise of spin-offs, some of which have yet to be released.
Where to watch it: Netflix
8. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003)
Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) isn’t your typical teen—she’s part of a long line of young women destined to fight evil. When she isn’t slaying vampires or otherwise trying to save the world, she’s just trying to navigate high school like an otherwise ordinary girl.
Where to watch it: Hulu
9. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (1969–1978)
Since 1969, various iterations of Scooby-Doo have dominated the world of supernatural cartoons. With his signature “Scooby-Dooby-Doo,” the skittish Great Dane helps his crew of teenage sleuths solve all sorts of spooky mysteries. The beloved dog first appeared in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, and his adventures have continued to grow from there. A show primarily focused on Velma premiered in 2023.
Where to watch it: Max
10. Ghosts (2019–present)
Inheriting a decrepit old house is challenging enough. Add an assortment of spirited ghosts to the mix, and chaos is bound to ensue. Ghosts originally premiered on BBC One; it inspired an American version that came out two years later.
Where to watch it: Max