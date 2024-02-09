Mental Floss

5-Letter ‘A’ Words to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

Bet you didn’t think of AUGUR or AXION, did you?

If you’re searching for a list of five-letter words that start or end with a certain letter, you might be in the middle of a crossword puzzle or a Scrabble match. But chances are much higher that you’re playing Wordle, and you’re simply too stumped to come up with the solution before your six guesses run out.

To save you from a sure loss on a day when the answer starts with the letter A, here are 77 common words that it could be. Below that list are another 72 words starting with A that you should definitely avoid—because they’ve already been the Wordle solution in the past.

5-Letter Words Starting With A That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

ABBOT

ABHOR

ABIDE

ABLED

ABODE

ABORT

ABUSE

ACORN

ACTIN

ADAGE

ADEPT

ADMIN

ADORN

AEGIS

AFFIX

AFIRE

AFOOT

AFOUL

AISLE

ALARM

ALERT

ALGAE

ALIAS

ALIBI

ALIGN

ALLAY

ALLEY

ALLOT

ALLOY

ALOHA

ALONG

AMASS

AMAZE

AMBLE

AMEND

AMINO

AMITY

AMONG

AMOUR

AMPLY

AMUSE

ANGLE

ANGST

ANIME

ANKLE

ANNEX

ANNOY

ANNUL

ANVIL

APART

APING

APNEA

ARENA

ARISE

ARMED

ARMOR

AROSE

ARRAY

ARROW

ARSON

ARTSY

ASCOT

ASHEN

ASPEN

ASSAY

ATLAS

ATTIC

AUGUR

AVANT

AVIAN

AVOID

AWARD

AWARE

AWASH

AWOKE

AXIAL

AXION

5-Letter Words Starting With A That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

ABACK

ABASE

ABATE

ABBEY

ABOUT

ABOVE

ABYSS

ACRID

ACTOR

ACUTE

ADAPT

ADMIT

ADOBE

ADOPT

ADORE

ADULT

AFTER

AGAIN

AGAPE

AGATE

AGENT

AGILE

AGING

AGLOW

AGONY

AGORA

AGREE

AHEAD

ALBUM

ALIEN

ALIKE

ALIVE

ALLOW

ALOFT

ALONE

ALOOF

ALOUD

ALPHA

ALTAR

ALTER

AMBER

AMISS

AMPLE

ANGEL

ANGER

ANGRY

ANODE

ANTIC

AORTA

APHID

APPLE

APPLY

APRON

APTLY

ARBOR

ARDOR

ARGUE

AROMA

ASIDE

ASKEW

ASSET

ATOLL

ATONE

AUDIO

AUDIT

AVAIL

AVERT

AWAIT

AWAKE

AWFUL

AXIOM

AZURE

