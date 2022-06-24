These New Amazon Basics Products Just Dropped, but They’re Already on Sale
Amazon has been selling its own products for years now. Known as the Amazon Basics line, the items run the gamut, from towels and kitchen appliances to outdoor furniture, tools, and more. Their appeal isn't just in what they do: These household essentials are intentionally offered at affordable prices, but are designed in such a solid way that they offer a budget-friendly alternative to big brand-name gadgets.
In short, if you're someone who appreciates a good deal, you want to shop Amazon Basics. And now for a limited time, the online retailer is making the line even more enticing, because they're offering up to 28 percent off select new releases, including wooden hangers, pet seats, and some other really great finds.
There are tons of things to choose from for around the house, like this 10-pack of chic wooden pants hangers for $15 on sale or these matching 20-pack, starting at $20. Need a fresh set of hand towels? This six-pack from Amazon Basics is made with 30 percent recycled cotton content, and you can get them for as low as $10 (technically a 28 percent discount, so this is one of the best markdowns of this whole sale).
Pet parents can even get in on the savings. This 4.6-star rated booster seat can help ensure that curious pups stay put during long car rides but still get a good look out the window, and it's marked down by up to 15 percent, and in sizes to suit both small and larger canines.
Additionally, if you're looking to build out your toolkit, you can find plenty of products for well under $10, like this Denali 6-In-1 multi-bit screwdriver/nut driver (on sale from $6) or this three-piece extension bar set (discounted to $7). For less than $15, you can upgrade to a seven-piece screwdriver set, which comes with slotted and Phillips screwdrivers, all of which have magnetic tips. If you don't mind spending a little more, you can also get this 170-piece Denali tool kit and socket set for 15 percent off, so instead of paying $132, it will cost $112.
No matter what you go for, it's a good time to shop the site. Between this limited-time sale on Amazon Basics new releases and early Prime Day 2022 deals already dropping, you can grab a lot of important everyday items for around the house for a fraction of what you'd spend otherwise.