Searching for the Perfect Gift? Amazon’s New Holiday Shopping Page Can Help You Find It
Amazon’s new shopping page can help take the stress out of picking the perfect present this season.
By Nicole Pyles
If it seems like the holiday season comes earlier and earlier every year, it’s because people are getting a jumpstart on their shopping sooner than they used to. According to a recent Bankrate survey, about 50 percent of Americans start making purchases before Halloween, which means now is a fantastic time to take advantage of deals on this year’s most coveted presents.
One great way to find them is through The Holiday Shop, Amazon’s latest shopping hub. The page is packed with all kinds of gift ideas, so whether you’re looking for him, her, teens, or a furry family member, you’re bound to find something that will please even the toughest giftee.
Through the page, you can also narrow down your searches by price and category. Trying to stick to a budget this year but still want to give people things they’ll actually enjoy using? You can find some of the best gifts under $25, like fuzzy slippers ($13), Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($22), W&P cocktail glasses ($24), and more if you check it out. Or you could just proceed directly to the deals page for discounts on everything from Amazon Essentials apparel to JBL’s Tune 510BT wireless headphones (currently 50 percent off), and other customer favorites.
As for categories, you can track down unique toys by age, useful electronics, and kitchen essentials without much hassle, either. You can even discover fun wellness gifts like The Five Minute journal ($29) and LANEIGE’s fan-favorite water sleeping mask ($32). Amazon has even made it easy for you to see what other people are buying this year with their top 100-ish gifts section, from Pokemon TCG: Random Cards from Every Series sets ($5) to the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant camera ($92), Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker ($200) and other must-haves. You can toss a few stocking stuffers into your cart while you’re at it, like this fun LED Mushroom Dream bed lamp ($6) or this five-pack of Kind Lips lip balm ($15).
Going beyond gift ideas, there’s also a section covering holiday decor, so you can deck the halls with artificial Christmas trees by National Tree Company or these JMEXSUSS Icicle outdoor lights ($29). No matter what you grab, there is a lot to like about the way The Holiday Shop simplifies the gift-hunting experience. And by getting started now, you’ll have that much more time to wrap gifts and relish in being done before the rest of us.