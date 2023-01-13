These Top-Rated Beats Earbuds Are on Sale for up to 40 Percent off on Amazon
If you’re looking for a high-quality set of wireless earbuds, Apple’s celebrated AirPods Pro aren’t the only option around. In fact, ever since Apple acquired Beats Electronics back in 2014, the Beats by Dre lineup has undergone some impressive changes, including the addition of nifty new features (like noise cancellation) and better iOS functionality. Now, you can grab some of the brand’s latest models, like the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro, on sale for an impressive discount on Amazon.
These Beats by Dre earbuds deals are something of a holdover from Black Friday, when the Studio Buds dropped as low as $90. While these ’buds aren’t quite that cheap right now, you can get a pair (normally $150) for $100 and have your pick of five different shades, including ocean blue, moon gray, and black. If that Amazon gift card you got for Christmas has been steadily burning a hole in your pocket, these 4.4-star-rated beauties could be a great investment, as they offer a sporty fit, up to 24 hours of battery life (although it cuts down to about five hours if you use the noise-cancelling mode), and solid audio. They’re even IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, so if you need a set you can rely on at the gym, the Studio Buds have got you covered.
Not to be outdone, the Beats Fit Pro are another worthy contender if you’re in the market for true wireless earbuds. On sale for 20 percent off the usual $200 price tag (so you’ll pay $160), this IPX4-rated set is available in four hues and boast a unique wingtip design for each ’bud, so on-the-go folks will have just as much comfort during activities as they would with the Studio Buds. However, the Fit Pros are made with Apple’s H1 chip, meaning you’ll have more of an immersive audio experience (courtesy of the spatial audio with dynamic head tracking feature) and an easy time switching between other Apple devices. They also offer ample battery life—up to 30 hours if you also charge from the case they come in—and noise cancellation, although you’ll only get about six hours of playback time on this mode.
For the biggest savings right now, look to the Powerbeats Pro, which are marked down to $150 on Amazon, for a full 40 percent off the $250 list price. Unlike the Studio Buds and Fit Pro models, these ’buds are shaped like ear hooks, which could be good for shoppers in search of a more secure fit (plus they come in three colorways on the site). Good for roughly 24 hours of playback time if you use the case, they also have a souped-up charging system, so five minutes worth of charging could get you up to about an hour and a half of listening time. Just like the Fit Pros, they have that built-in Apple H1 chip and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. But on the down side, they don’t offer noise cancellation, which could be a no-go for some listeners.
Lastly, if utility is more your focus—and you want to pay as little as possible for a pair of Beats earbuds without totally sacrificing quality—then the Beats Flex wireless earbuds are worth checking out, too. These are on sale for about $58 (down from $70), and while they don’t deliver the same pizzazz as the Fit Pros or the Powerbeats Pros do, they still offer a customizable fit, up to 12 hours of listening time, and connect easily to Bluetooth thanks to the Apple W1 chip included in the design. They’re not truly wireless, as the ’buds are attached via a small cable, but if you don’t mind that (or the fact that they’re not really sweat-resistant and don’t offer noise cancellation), then this budget-friendly set could serve you well, especially on sale.
Be sure to check out these deals on Amazon before they disappear and you’re stuck having to pay full price for a set.