Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors Forever—and Now It’s Your Last Chance To Use Their Beloved Coupons
It’s the end of an era. After more than 50 years in business, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, April 23.
In a statement, the company revealed that its remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores will remain open for now, with plans to eventually shutter all of these existing brick-and-mortar locations.
This is big news for loyal shoppers, many of whom have a stockpile of the retailer’s beloved 20 percent off coupons, which were renowned for almost never expiring (if you ever watched an episode of Broad City, then you’ll know how much people love these coupons). But there’s a silver lining in all this, too, because Bed Bath & Beyond’s closing sales are a chance to save big on cookware items, small appliances, and much more.
Below is everything you need to know about the best Bed Bath & Beyond deals to shop now, plus what to do about product exchanges and returns, gift cards, registries, and coupons in the days to come.
When Do Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons Expire?
If you’ve been sitting on a stash of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, now would be the time to put them to use. Although they usually never expire, the company says that it anticipates it will stop accepting them on Wednesday, April 26, meaning today is the final day you can use them.
Are Bed Bath & Beyond Gift Cards, Rewards Points, and Store Credits Still Valid?
If you have any Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards, you’ll have until Monday, May 8 to use them; after that point, they’ll be deactivated.
Shoppers also have until Monday, May 15 to redeem any store credits they might still have, and the company will continue to accept points via its Welcome Rewards points program until that date. (However, members aren’t receiving any Welcome Rewards on new purchases.)
Can You Still Make Returns and Exchanges at Bed Bath & Beyond?
According to the retailer, anything purchased before Wednesday, April 26 can be exchanged or returned for a full refund until Wednesday, May 24. Any purchases afterwards are final.
What Happens to Bed Bath & Beyond Gift Registries?
Although you can’t make purchases through Bed Bath & Beyond’s gift registry platform anymore, the company claims that you can still view lists. They also expect to partner with a new platform soon, which will allow customers to transfer everything over and complete their registries.
When Do Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Sales Start?
Bed Bath & Beyond’s going-out-of-business sales will kick off on Wednesday, April 26, with everything on sale both in stores and online for up to a whopping 70 percent off list prices. But right now, you can still shop major markdowns on all kinds of top-rated items, including iRobot Roombas, Crock-Pot slow cookers, and other household essentials.
The Best Bed Bath & Beyond Deals to Shop Now
1. Bedding
Unikome Three-Piece Soft Solid Clipped Jacquard Duvet Cover Set from $36 (Save up to $37)
UGG Flannel Sheet Set from $42 (Save up to $27)
Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow from $65 (Save up to $32)
Nestwell Gauze Tucked Three-Piece Duvet Cover Set from $90 (Save up to $35)
Everhome Emory Three-Piece Hotel Border Comforter Set from $120 (Save up to $88)
Nestwell Gauze Tucked Three-Piece Comforter Set from $120 (Save up to $45)
The Threadery Cotton Cashmere Three-Piece Duvet Cover Set from $210 (Save $102)
2. Health & Beauty
Sharper Image Aromatherapy Heated Neck and Shoulder Wrap for $20 (Save $10)
Pursonic Facial Steamer for $30 (Save $25)
Pursonic Oral Irrigator Water Flosser for $42 (Save $18)
Revlon Salon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush from $45 (Save $15)
Homedics Theraspa Deluxe Paraffin Bath for $80 (Save $10)
Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager for $100 (Save $30)
3. Kitchen
Our Table Nonstick 11-Inch by 16.6-Inch Silicone Baking Mat for $6 (Save $3)
Our Table Forged Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Two-Piece Fry Pan Set for $18 (Save $12)
T-fal Pure Cook Nonstick Aluminum Double Burner for $21 (Save $14)
Crock Pot Artisan Seven-Quart Oval Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $90 (Save $30)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Space Saving Two-Piece Fry Pan Set for $100 (Save $20)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set for $230 (Save $70)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 13-Piece Cookware Set for $330 (Save $70)
4. Living Room
Bee & Willow “GATHER” Eight-Inch by 5.25-Inch Metal Wall Art for $5 (Save $6)
Everhome Palm Leaf Square Throw Pillow in Light Blue for $10 (Save $10)
Simply Essential Altura Windowpane 84-Inch Grommet Curtain Panel (Single) for $14 (Save $5)
Yankee Candle Tropical Breeze Signature Collection 20-Ounce Large Tumbler Candle for $23 (Save $8)
Studio 3B Metal Cone Table Lamp with Fabric Shade for $25 (Save $25)
UGG Coco Luxe Throw Blanket for $49 (Save $21)
5. Small Appliances
MegaChef 1.8-Liter Glass and Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle for $50 (Save $20)
Crux Artisan Series Seven-Speed Blender for $80 (Save $20)
MegaChef Triple 2.5-Quart Slow Cooker and Buffet Server for $90 (Save $20)
Crock-Pot 8-Qt. Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker and Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid for $140 (Save $20)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker with Single Serve K-Cup Pod for $200 (Save $30)
6. Vacuums
Dirt Devil Scorpion Quick Flip Corded Hand Vacuum for $40 (Save $10)
Dirt Devil Endura Max XL Pet Upright Vacuum for $80 (Save $20)
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $400 (Save $150)
Miele Classic C1 41BBNO31USA Cat & Dog Canister Vacuum for $690 (Save $100)
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $850 (Save $100)