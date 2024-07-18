The 15 Best (and Worst) U.S. Cities For Families in 2024
By Sam Hindman
Deciding where to start building your family can be one tricky choice. Before you start browsing Zillow, you might want to take a look at the most family-friendly cities.
WalletHub looked at 180 cities in the United States and ranked them based on 45 distinct factors including the number of playgrounds per capita and average divorce rates. Those 45 factors were then sorted into five categories: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics. A city’s scores in each category were added up, averaged out, and compared, leading to the results below.
The 15 Best U.S. Cities For Families
Ranking
City
State
1
Fremont
California
2
Overland Park
Kansas
3
Irvine
California
4
Plano
Texas
5
Seattle
Washington
6
Gilbert
Arizona
7
San Jose
California
8
San Diego
California
9
Boise
Idaho
10
Huntington Beach
California
11
Bismarck
North Dakota
12
San Francisco
California
13
Scottsdale
Arizona
14
Charleston
South Carolina
15
Madison
Wisconsin
The frontrunner—Fremont, California—had one of the highest median family incomes on the list (close to $122,000.) Overland Park, Kansas, which came in second, had one of the highest employment rates in the nation. And Irvine, California, had the lowest crime rate per capita in all of the U.S.
Now, let’s take a look at the places that rounded out the bottom of the 180 cities WalletHub included in the survey.
The 15 Worst U.S. Cities For Families
Ranking
City
State
1
Memphis
Tennessee
2
Detroit
Michigan
3
Cleveland
Ohio
4
Newark
New Jersey
5
Gulfport
Mississippi
6
San Bernardino
California
7
Birmingham
Alabama
8
New Orleans
Louisiana
9
Jackson
Mississippi
10
Augusta
Georgia
11
Baltimore
Maryland
12
Shreveport
Louisiana
13
Bridgeport
Connecticut
14
Montgomery
Alabama
15
Hialeah
Florida
When it comes to the lowest-ranking cities for families, a few particular factors stood out. Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; and Memphis, Tennessee all had some of the highest crime rates per capita. Other cities, like Birmingham, Alabama contained a very low percentage of families with young children.
In the end, no single survey knows your family and its needs better than you do. The perfect place to put down roots with your family might be different from someone else’s, and chances are it isn’t even on either of these lists.
