The 10 Best (and Worst) States to Retire, Ranked

Jake Rossen
Not all states are equally good to retirees.
Not all states are equally good to retirees.
Among the many uncomfortable facts of life: It’s getting harder to prepare for retirement. Shrinking 401(k)s, inflation, and job insecurity all conspire to affect savings and push people to keep working past their targeted retirement age.

A variable that not everyone considers is where they plan to settle into a third act. Your geographical location impacts everything from stretching a dollar to health care expenses.

Recently, financial planning site WalletHub examined all 50 states to determine which ones might be best for retirees. They evaluated each by affordability (cost of living, taxes); quality of life (social opportunities, weather, food insecurity); and health care (providers per capita, hospital ratings). A total of 47 metrics were used in all, with each graded on a 100-point scale. The overall average determined a state’s score.

The 10 states most favorable to retirement:

Rank

State

Overall Score

1

Virginia

57.55

2

Florida

57.43

3

Colorado

57.41

4

Wyoming

55.60

5

Delaware

55.49

6

New Hampshire

55

7

South Dakota

53.61

8

Minnesota

53.50

9

Idaho

53.20

10

North Dakota

53.03

WalletHub’s top pick, Virginia, echoes a 2022 release by U.S. News and World Report that ranked two Virginia cities—Virginia Beach and Richmond—as two of the best places to settle down. That report also saw several cities in Florida crack the top 10.

The 10 lowest-ranked:

Rank

State

Score

41

Arkansas

44.73

42

Maryland

44.55

43

Washington

44.46

44

Illinois

44.30

45

Louisiana

43.90

46

New York

43.69

47

Oklahoma

43.61

48

Mississippi

40.80

49

New Jersey

40.23

50

Kentucky

38.80

Kentucky comes in last thanks in part to bottom-tier rankings for health care: It placed 46th overall. One reason might be its second-highest ranking of smoking among adults, with nearly one-quarter of the population lighting up.

For the entire list, visit WalletHub.

