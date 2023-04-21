The 10 Best (and Worst) States to Retire, Ranked
Among the many uncomfortable facts of life: It’s getting harder to prepare for retirement. Shrinking 401(k)s, inflation, and job insecurity all conspire to affect savings and push people to keep working past their targeted retirement age.
A variable that not everyone considers is where they plan to settle into a third act. Your geographical location impacts everything from stretching a dollar to health care expenses.
Recently, financial planning site WalletHub examined all 50 states to determine which ones might be best for retirees. They evaluated each by affordability (cost of living, taxes); quality of life (social opportunities, weather, food insecurity); and health care (providers per capita, hospital ratings). A total of 47 metrics were used in all, with each graded on a 100-point scale. The overall average determined a state’s score.
The 10 states most favorable to retirement:
Rank
State
Overall Score
1
Virginia
57.55
2
Florida
57.43
3
Colorado
57.41
4
Wyoming
55.60
5
Delaware
55.49
6
New Hampshire
55
7
South Dakota
53.61
8
Minnesota
53.50
9
Idaho
53.20
10
North Dakota
53.03
WalletHub’s top pick, Virginia, echoes a 2022 release by U.S. News and World Report that ranked two Virginia cities—Virginia Beach and Richmond—as two of the best places to settle down. That report also saw several cities in Florida crack the top 10.
The 10 lowest-ranked:
Rank
State
Score
41
Arkansas
44.73
42
Maryland
44.55
43
Washington
44.46
44
Illinois
44.30
45
Louisiana
43.90
46
New York
43.69
47
Oklahoma
43.61
48
Mississippi
40.80
49
New Jersey
40.23
50
Kentucky
38.80
Kentucky comes in last thanks in part to bottom-tier rankings for health care: It placed 46th overall. One reason might be its second-highest ranking of smoking among adults, with nearly one-quarter of the population lighting up.
