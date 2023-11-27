The Best Cyber Monday Deals To Shop Online for Kitchen Gadgets, Home Goods, and More
This Cyber Monday, you can save big at Sur La Table, Anthropolgie, Walmart, and other top retailers.
Black Friday is usually considered the biggest shopping event of the season, but in truth, it’s not just a one-day event anymore. Typically, Black Friday sales last through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which is happening today. Not only that, but most Cyber Monday deals typically go throughout the week, and are referred to as Cyber Week sales.
With this many chances to save big on gifts, it’s no wonder that most folks do a significant part of their holiday shopping over the course of this week—and down below, you can discover some of the best Cyber Monday sales online, some of which should still be good through tomorrow and well into the end of this week. Whether you’re looking for a new Dutch oven or some winter clothes for the season, you can find bestselling options from leading brands here (and still save a lot along the way).
Kitchen
- Caraway Home: You can take 20 percent off everything at Caraway Home right now, including the brand’s popular deluxe cookware set, baking sheets, and stainless steel cookware. You can save an additional 10 percent on all orders of $85 or more, 15 percent on orders of $425 or more, and an extra 20 percent on orders of $525 or more, with all discounts auto-applied at checkout.
- Great Jones: The Black Friday savings are still going strong into Cyber Monday at Great Jones. For the sales events, the retailer is offering the same discount: You can get up to 50 percent off virtually everything, with no additional promotional codes needed. Big standouts here include this stoneware collection, which is on sale for $65, and this cast-iron Dutch oven, which is marked down to $110.
- Le Creuset: You can get free gifts right now if you’re shopping at Le Creuset—with a $200 purchase, you can get a Holiday Cakelet Pan with the promotional code CHEER at checkout. If you spend over $250, you can get a set of mugs with the same promotional code. Additionally, there are plenty of Cyber Monday savings on chef’s ovens, Dutch ovens, oval griddles, and more.
- Our Place: Whether you’re gifting Always Pans to the family for the holidays or you want to try the brand’s new Wonder Oven, Our Place’s kitchen goods can be a solid investment. Right now, you can save up to 45 percent on select items throughout the site, plus enjoy flash deals.
- Sur La Table: There’s cookware, cutlery, and dinnerware galore over at Sur La Table, and for Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering a staggering sale. You can get up to 75 percent off select items, including on the Breville Barista Touch (on sale for $800), Breville Smart Oven air fryer (discounted to $280), and All-Clad skillets (marked down to $100).
Home & Bedding
- Brooklinen: The biggest sale of the year is happening for Brooklinen right now—for a limited time, you can get 25 percent off everything on the site, including down comforters, sheets, robes, and other things that’ll make bed time even cozier.
- Chewy: Pet lovers can stock up on essentials right now and save a lot of money by heading over to Chewy. In addition to a buy two, get one free deal, there are Cyber Monday-specific deals where folks can save up to 50 percent on select Purina products, plus grab savings on Greenies treats, Tidy Cats litter, and other must-haves for pet owners.
- Parachute: If you’ve been waiting for the right time to give Parachute a try, this Cyber Monday event is it. You can save 20 percent on everything the retailer offers, from down pillows to duvet covers, organic cotton comforters, and more.
- Shutterfly: You can print off your pictures and create cute wall art, photo books, holiday cards, gifts, and more with Shutterfly. But now, in honor of Cyber Monday, you can save a bit extra too—you can get up to 50 percent off on the site right now and take an additional 25 percent off your order when you use the promotional code CYBER23 at checkout.
- Solo Stove: Shopping for a new fire pit for the winter? Over at Solo Stove, you can get 40 percent off fire pit ultimate bundles, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. You can also get free gifts while supplies last if you spend more than $200 and use the codes FREECINDER, FREETORCH, or FREECAMPING. If you spend over $400, you can get free sticks and tools with the promotional code FREETOOLS, and get a free three-pack of Mesa torches if you spend over $500 and use the code FREETORCH3. Shoppers who spend more than than $1000 can get a free Pi Prime pizza oven with the code FREEPRIME at checkout.
- Walmart: Whether you are searching for robot vacuums or an affordable set of sheets, you can find all sorts of great home deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday. For instance, this Shark Matrix self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is on sale for $330 off its normal $700 price, and you can get this Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum for $240 off the usual price.
- Wayfair: For all things home, Wayfair is a good site to shop, and the retailer is offering some incredible savings for Cyber Monday. You can get up to 80 percent off select items on the site, including up to $500 off Sealy mattresses, 65 percent off living room furniture, up to 60 percent off on seasonal decor, and beyond. You can also save on doorbuster deals and flash deals.
Fashion & Beauty
- Anthropologie: You can enjoy up to 50 percent off right now on select clothing, home, and furniture goods, with the discount automatically added in the cart. For instance, you can grab this top-rated Luxe Faux Fur throw blanket for half off, so instead of paying $138, it will go for $69.
- Bath & Body Works: You can get 40 percent off everything online and in stores right now at this retailer, and get free shipping when you use the promotional code CYBER at checkout. Additionally, free shipping is available with any purchase of $50 or more.
- Everlane: Thanks to this Cyber Event at Everlane, you can scoop up sweaters for under $100 and get up to 50 percent off other bestselling styles.
- L.L.Bean: The Black Friday deal at L.L.Bean is still going strong, and now through Tuesday, November 28, you can get 10 percent off all orders when you use the promotional code GIVEJOY10 at checkout.
- Madewell: Stocking up on trendy winter clothes without breaking the bank is a lot easier at Madewell right now. You can get 60 percent off select cyber deals, plus get 50 percent off everything else when you use the promotional code CYBER at checkout.
- Nordstrom: Now through Tuesday, November 28, you can get Cyber Monday deals on top brands at Nordstrom, including Free People, Barefoot Dreams, UGG, and more.
- Quince: Whether you are looking for a new washable silk dress or a better purse, Quince's affordable fashion is even more so during Cyber Monday, and you stand to save even more than you normally would on select styles.
- Sephora: For Cyber Monday, you can get 30 percent off select items from Youth To The People and GXVE by Gwen Stefani. But the deals don't stop after Monday: You can also enjoy Cyber Week discounts on select Urban Decay items (like this Naked3 eyeshadow palette, on sale for $30 instead of its usual $59 price), as well as essentials from the Sephora Collection, Too Faced, KVD Beauty, and other leading brands.