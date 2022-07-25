9 of the Best Gaming Accessories That Every Gamer Needs to Have
It’s easy to lose yourself in a compelling storyline (or contentious battle sequence) if you’re a gamer. In fact, it’s a scene you probably know well: You go to sit down in front of your screen with a sandwich around lunchtime and suddenly, before you know it, it’s been seven hours. While that time might have passed by in minutes as you traversed through fantastical realms, reality can set in fast, especially if you haven’t had anything to drink all day and your shoulder blades are absolutely screaming in pain.
But that doesn’t have to happen. From keeping yourself healthy and comfortable to upgrading your space and equipment, your next gaming session will go a lot smoother with these essential gaming accessories.
1. HidrateSpark Pro Water Bottle; From $65
For those marathon days, this glowing water bottle couldn’t be a better investment. The HidrateSpark Pro lights up to remind you when it’s time to have a few sips of water, keeping you on track to meet your water intake goals each day. The bottles pair with a free app, allowing you to monitor your overall water intake each day and compare progress with your friends (IRL battle royale, anyone?). You can even connect it with several fitness apps, like Apple Health and Fitbit. Plus it comes in several colorways and two different sizes, and you’ll get a rechargeable battery, a customizable glow color, and insulation lasting up to 24 hours.
Buy it: Amazon
2. A Reliable Gaming Headset; From $65
If you’re into multiplayer games, a headset with a microphone is a must. Even if you prefer solo play, doing so with a headset can help focus the sound so you don’t miss any dialogue or locational hints, and can also prevent you from disturbing anyone else in the house with potentially loud or upsetting sounds, like gunfire.
The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headset is compatible with most consoles and comes in white or black to match. There’s also an upgraded 700 version available from the brand that offers extended 20-hour battery life and amplified audio for crisper sound. If you’re a PC gamer, the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB gaming headset connects via your computer’s USB port and includes LED accent lighting with customizable colors, which can sync up with several popular games and other LED equipment.
Buy them: Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset ($65); Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 ($100); Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 ($150)
3. A Gaming Chair That’s Actually Supportive; From $100
The last thing you want to do is spend several hours straight sitting like a shrimp. An adjustable, supportive chair is important for anyone, but especially those holding vigil in one spot for extended periods of time.
This Trule gaming floor chair comes in several color combinations and arrives fully assembled. It can be adjusted to six different positions between sitting and reclining, and the lumbar support, foam filling, and swivel base make it easy to find a comfortable position.
If you’re looking for something that offers even more support, the GTPOFFICE gaming chair could be a good option, as it comes in three colors with an adjustable seat and headrest, as well as a massaging lumbar pillow. You can even choose from three colorways, so once you have it, all you need to do is lean back, kick up your feet, and get to playing.
Buy them: Trule Gaming Floor Chair ($100); GTPOFFICE Gaming Chair ($116)
4. Havit Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse Combo; From $44
There are a variety of setups you may have for PC gaming. You’ll unquestionably need a keyboard and mouse if you’re operating on a desktop, but even if you have a laptop to run your software you may still want to consider a separate keyboard and mouse, because gaming on a trackpad takes a special kind of skill. This combo comes in black or white and features LED accent lighting, along with several different color presets and a programmable mouse.
Buy it: Amazon
5. Seagate Portable External Hard Drive; From $50
Consoles are notoriously quick to run out of space, so an external storage device is a must. This one is compatible across multiple PlayStation and Xbox generations, and with options ranging from 1 to 5 terabytes, you can easily choose the right storage option for your needs, making deleting and reinstalling the same games every other day a thing of the past.
Buy it: Amazon
6. LED Backlighting Strips; From $13
Adding a soft ambient light to your setup can help relieve eye strain, but it can also make for a bomb custom gaming station, especially if you coordinate the color with the lights on other nearby equipment or with neon signs, lava lamps, or other funky decor.
The 15-foot strip from DAYBETTER LED is perfect for lining a large television screen, while the strip from Govee can be adjusted to the size of your computer screen. They’re both USB-powered and offer multiple color options to customize the ambient hues to your liking. They even have a sync feature, allowing them to change with the sound of whatever you’re playing, adding another fun element to the gameplay experience.
Buy them: DAYBETTER LED Light Strip (from $13); Govee LED TV Backlight ($22)
7. LAGIVINE LED Power Strip Tower; $39
Available in a black or white base to match your console or computer setup, this surge-protecting power tower has 15 outlets and six USB ports to keep your full gaming station going at all times. As an added perk, it will keep your cords organized and tucked out of the way. The LED night light on top can switch between a soft white color or a combination of red, green, and blue to both match your vibe and soften eye strain.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Joystick Covers; From $6
If you’re a frequent gamer, you may run the risk of the manufacturer’s padding wearing out on your controllers’ joysticks. To help protect your controller’s original covers (or to increase grip if they’ve worn out), the Fosmon Joystick thumb grips ($6) are a great neutral addition, as they come in four different color combinations (black, with a variety of accent colors). For a more personal touch, try the Yueton paw print covers or these superhero-themed protectors from Jaeespon.
Buy them: Fosmon Joystick Thumb Grips ($6); yueton Joystick Covers ($6); Jaeespon Joystick Covers ($10)
9. Blue-Light Blockers; From $42
Despite common misconception, blue light-blocking glasses have not been scientifically proven to relieve eye strain. Still, some users feel like they help reduce headaches and screen fatigue, and they are actually beneficial when it comes to your quality of sleep—especially if worn while looking at screens late at night.
Available through your optometrist’s office or several online retailers, you can typically order a simple base pair to wear if you don’t require vision correction, or if you’re usually wearing contacts. For an upcharge, you can customize them to your own prescription.
For a more fashionable pair, try the Amelia E. Veronique from GlassesUSA. For a more standard option, you may like GlassesUSA’s Revel Henry.
Buy them: Revel Henry (from $42); Amelia E. Veronique (from $52)