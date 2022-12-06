10 Gifts for the Sporty Person In Your Life
It can be tricky to shop for the sporty person in your life, especially with so many options on the market to choose from. To make things a little easier this holiday season, we did some digging to compile the best gifts for the fitness fanatic in your life, regardless of their age or experience level. Available across a wide range of price points, these presents run the gamut from wearable weights to a mini muscle massager and beyond.
So, what are you waiting for? Read on for the absolute best gifts for the sporty person in your life—and, while you’re at it, be sure to snag something for yourself, too.
1. Theragun Mini 2.0 Massage Gun; $199
With a near-perfect average Amazon rating of 4.8 stars, the Theragun Mini lives up to the hype despite the high price tag. This handy device utilizes powerful percussive therapy to massage away tension and knots. Its compact size is convenient for on-the-go use, too.
2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation); $229
The Apple Watch SE is perfect for the fitness fanatic in your life. Your gift recipient can use it to track their calories, steps, heart rate, and more—all while sending texts, making calls, streaming music and podcasts, connecting to Wi-Fi and Siri, and more. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters (approximately 164 feet), which makes it great for swimming. As a bonus, the watch includes three months of Apple Fitness+ for free; with the service, users can gain access to thousands of video and audio workouts, as well as guided meditations, daily fitness tracking, coaching, and more.
3. Sukeen Cooling Towels, Pack of 4; $16
For an ultra-functional and wallet-friendly gift, opt for this four-pack of Sukeen cooling towels, which have amassed more than 17,000 Amazon reviews and counting. These reusable towels—which are designed to stay cool for up to three hours—are made from a breathable microfiber material, and are ideal for both indoor and outdoor workouts. To activate, simply soak, wring, and snap. A waterproof plastic carrying pouch is also included.
4. Bala Bangles, Set of 2; $55
This set of fan-favorite Bala Bangles—which clock in at one pound apiece—can easily elevate any workout. Created using recycled steel wrapped in super-soft silicone, these wearable weights are designed with durability in mind, too. You can choose from several stylish hues, including blush, charcoal, sand, and sea (light blue).
5. CFX Resistance Bands Set, Pack of 3; From $16
These non-slip resistance bands are just as functional as they are colorful. Constructed with a stretchy, cotton-polyester fabric, each one is flexible yet surprisingly sturdy, so they won’t snap after a few uses. Your gift recipient can use them on their arms, legs, abs, and more. Each of the three workout bands included in this pack offers different strengths and intensity levels for a completely customizable workout based on your giftee’s individual preferences.
6. Grace 27-Ounce Foam Roller Water Bottle; $50
This nifty gift pulls double duty as a foam roller and 27-ounce water bottle. When your giftee isn’t chugging H2O from it, they can use it to help alleviate muscle soreness, pain, and tension. Its small size is perfect for targeting specific body parts and muscles that may be more difficult to reach with a larger roller.
7. FlipBelt Classic Running Belt; From $32
Any avid runner will appreciate this fanny pack from FitBelt, which has nearly 18,500 Amazon ratings. It’s ideal for easy, hands-free storage, and is even equipped with four stretchy pockets that are surprisingly large enough to fit your giftee’s smartphone. Its breathable, moisture-wicking material is also machine washable for fuss-free cleaning, and you can choose from 13 colors in sizes XXS-XXL.
8. Cheribundi Original Tart Cherry Juice, Pack of 12; $25
Post-workout, your fitness-loving friend can refuel with some Cheribundi Original Tart Cherry Juice. Tart cherry juice boasts anti-inflammatory properties, and has been found to reduce pain and soreness and may help promote muscle recovery after an intense session at the gym. This antioxidant-loaded beverage also features a hint of apple juice for some subtle sweetness.
9. Bombas Originals Marl Ankle Running Socks, Pack of 4; $52
Whoever said receiving socks for the holidays was bad has clearly never considered these options from Bombas. Designed with runners in mind, this colorful set is made from a knit material that’s breathable and moisture-wicking to keep their feet dry despite sweating. Other highlights include cushioning and ample arch support.
10. Nathan SaferRun Ripcord Siren Personal Alarm; $30
This holiday season, give the gift of safety with this personal alarm, which emits a loud siren-like noise when a user tugs on the attached cord, so if and when your giftee feels like they need to use it, they can simply pull to activate. Bikers, runners, joggers, and walkers everywhere can easily attach this to their backpacks or fanny packs for hands-free carrying. The battery-powered gadget also includes a built-in, LED strobe light, which is especially convenient for nighttime exercise.
