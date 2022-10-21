6 Fun Halloween Advent Calendars That Will Help You Countdown to the Spookiest Time of the Year
Halloween is almost upon us, but thanks to the best advent calendars counting down to the holiday, the fun doesn’t have to wait until October 31—you can get a treat every day leading up to the big event, starting now. Below, we rounded up a few of the most fun selections available now to help you get the most out of the spooky season.
1. Funko Advent Calendar: 13 Day Spooky Halloween Countdown; $50
Get 13 days of joy (and collectibles) with this bestseller, which begins on October 19 and features 13 pocket-sized Funko Pop! horror movie character figures, such as Jack from The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, Pennywise from It, and more.
2. Joyin 31 Days Halloween Advent Calendar; $17
In the mood for something cute that kids can enjoy too? Just open each small, cut-out box in this cemetery-themed advent calendar in the lead up to Halloween to reveal 31 different toys, including ghosts, pumpkins, witches, bats, black cats, and more. You also get an assortment of spooky rubber duckies to make bath time even more of a blast.
3. Jakks Holiday Gremlins Advent Calendar Countdown; $42
This Gremlins-themed advent calendar is set in a movie theater and features 31 pop-out windows, each with a creepy figure from Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch hiding inside. You’ll get classic characters like Gizmo, Stripe, and Greta, plus an assortment of others. Best of all, because the original technically counts as a Christmas film, this particular advent calendar can be used for the holiday season, too.
4. Vermont Little Goblins Halloween Countdown Calendar; $6
Each window in this Little Goblins countdown calendar from the Vermont Christmas Store features a spooky joke, ghoulish riddle, or fun picture that’s great for children of all ages. It can be used for the whole month and includes 31 windows to open every day before Halloween. Even if you don’t get to use it fully this month, you can have it ready to go for next October—or put it to use for your next Halloween in July bash.
5. Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: 13 Days—The Nightmare Before Christmas; $31
Kickstart your Halloween celebration this year with this 13-day advent calendar from Funko Pop!, which is inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. This 4.7-star-rated offering comes with 13 figures from Halloween Town, including Jack Skellington, Sally, The Mayor, and more, each measuring 2 inches tall. These adorable figures are also designed to shine brighter under a blacklight.
6. Roman Halloween Décor Advent Calendar; $60
Made from high quality wood, the Roman Halloween Décor advent calendar features 24 boxes placed inside of an eerie haunted house. Each box slides out, so you can tuck a small treat inside, like a piece of candy or toy, to make the lead up to Halloween even more special.
