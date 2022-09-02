The Best Labor Day Sales You Can Shop Online
Labor Day is happening on Monday, September 5, and as you gear up for the long weekend ahead, you also have a chance to shop some epic holiday deals from leading retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Sur La Table, and others. To cut down on the time it will take for you to find the best Labor Day sales online, we’ve rounded up some of the best below, on everything from bedding to tech.
Bedding
Big Blanket Co.: Say hello to one of the biggest blankets you’ll ever use (the brand’s original measures out to be 10-feet-by-10-feet) and get 20 percent off during this Labor Day event.
Brooklinen: Cozy up with a new set of of sheets and get 15 percent off during this retailer’s limited-time Labor Day sale, which is valid until Friday, September 9. You can also shop for robes, down comforters, towels, and other comfy essentials at reduced prices.
Buffy: This brand’s ultra-soft and breathable bedding usually doesn’t go on sale often, but right now you can get up to 35 percent off a variety of items, like sheet sets, comforters, wiggle pillows, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
DreamCloud: No need to toss and turn over where to buy a new mattress. If you’re looking for one of the best Labor Day mattress sales, head over to DreamCloud, where you can get $200 off mattresses plus an extra $600 worth of accessories for free, including memory foam pillows (valued at $250), a 400-thread count sheet set (valued at $200), and an antimicrobial mattress protector (worth $150).
Leesa: Get up to $700 off select mattresses and get two pillows (valued at $120) for free for a limited time. Additionally, you can get 10 percent off all bedding across the site. You’ll have a bit more time to shop this sale too, as it doesn’t expire until Tuesday, September 13.
Cooking
Caraway: Through to Tuesday, September 6, you can get 10 percent off half bakeware and mega bakeware sets from this trendy brand. To find out more, check out our recent review of some of the pieces from this collection.
Our Place: The Goodbye Summer sale that this internet-famous brand is hosting right now is your chance to save 25 percent on almost everything, including the fan-favorite Always Pan (on sale for $108), along with new releases like the Mini Always Pan (now $86), Perfect Pot (currently $123), and more stellar kitchen finds.
Sur La Table: Through to Monday, September 5, save up to 60 percent off on select brands like All Clad, Le Creuset, and Staub when you shop at Sur La Table. Additionally, get an extra 20 percent off clearance items and score up to 50 percent off on kitchen knives from noted makers like Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Miyabi, and others.
Home
Amazon: Whether you’re searching for new pillows or lawn tools to maintain your outdoor space, Amazon is a treasure trove for deals across all categories, but you can really clean up when it comes to home goods. Check out our coverage for a better sense of all the stellar finds up for grabs.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Eager for a fall refresh for your home? Save up to 80 percent at Bed Bath & Beyond on bedding, décor, and other must-haves during the Warehouse Clearance event, which is valid through Monday, September 5. (You can even get 20 percent off your entire purchase for a limited time and Welcome Rewards members earn double points.)
Solo Stove: Temperatures will drop soon, making it a good time to invest in an outdoor fire pit for your backyard area. Solo Stove rose to fame online for its smokeless fire pits, and right now you can get them for up to 40 percent off, and up to 50 percent off models from the brand’s OG line. Solo Stove’s all-new tabletop fire pit, the Mesa, is also discounted by $40 in honor of the long weekend.
Wayfair: The end-of-summer savings are all kinds of wow over at Wayfair right now. You can save up to 70 percent on select home improvement items, appliances starting from $199, and Sealy mattresses for up to $400 off, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Tech
Best Buy: You can save on all kinds of gadgets right now through this retailer. In addition to home goods, you can get up to $400 off on select LG OLED TVs, and score $50 off Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-canceling earbuds on the site.
Target: Similar to Best Buy, Target is a good place to shop for all kinds of household essentials. But for a limited time, you can get TVs and sound bars from VIZIO, Samsung, Bose, and TCL for prices starting at around $90 when you shop online. You can also find some great discounts on Apple AirPods, Echo Dots, and other top-rated tech items on the site right now.
Walmart: On Walmart’s sale page, you’ll find hundreds of electronics discounted ahead of the long weekend, including HP Chromebooks for as low as $84, Razer gaming keyboards and headsets, and Sony speakers.