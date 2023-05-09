8 of the Best Mother’s Day Sales Happening Now
If you’re still wrapping your head around what to get mom for Mother’s Day this year, there’s good news and then there’s even better news. The good news is that there are plenty of budget-friendly finds online that you can grab ahead of the big day (which is this Sunday, May 14, just FYI).
The even better news is that if you don’t mind spending a bit more, you can shop some top-rated luxury items (think: Coach bags and high-end cookware) for less, thanks to all the Mother’s Day sales happening right now. Whether you’re shopping for a mom who loves candles or you’re treating yourself because this time of year is tough, these discounts will help you save big even as you’re giving some solidly awesome gifts.
1. Amazon
For bargain hunters, it should come as no surprise that this massive online retailer is offering tons of Mother’s Day deals. You can save on all kinds of products, like the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds (on sale for nearly $50 off) and the Cricut EasyPress Mini Heat Press (reduced by 43 percent, down to $39).
Most Amazon devices are discounted, too: You can get Kindles for up to 33 percent off; Fire TV streaming devices for up to 38 percent off; and Echo Dot smart speakers for up to 50 percent off, just to name a few. On the site’s hub, you can also segment everything based on mom’s interests—so for instance, if she’s obsessed with pets but hates cooking, you’ll see deals tailored toward animal lovers.
Shop: Amazon
2. Sur La Table
There are two sales events going on at Sur La Table right now. The first one is great for coffee and tea enthusiasts because there are multiple espresso machines, milk frothers, and temperature-controlled smart mugs on sale for well over 25 percent off. Some major standouts include this tea kettle by Le Creuset (marked down by more than $30) and the Breville Bambino Plus, which comes with a portafilter that can hold up to 19 grams of ground coffee, and is now reduced to $400, down from $750.
The second sale is for the bakers in the bunch, and it's essentially a treasure trove of Le Creuset bakeware. Whether mom's been hinting around for a new cocotte or some better square bakers, you’ll probably find it discounted here by up to 25 percent off. You can also stock up on new cookie sheets, baking mats, and other essentials.
Shop: Sur La Table
3. The Bouqs Co.
Flowers are synonymous with Mother’s Day, and over at The Bouqs Co., you can have your pick of fresh roses, lilies, sunflowers, and other thoughtful bouquets that are sure to tug on mom’s heartstrings. There’s another reason to shop this flower delivery service, however: If you use the promotional code “BOUQSDAY” at checkout, you can take 30 percent off everything in your cart. This sitewide sale should last through the weekend, so you have time to select the perfect stems.
Shop: The Bouqs Co.
4. Solo Stove
If mom can’t wait to spend more time outdoors this season, consider grabbing her a new fire pit to make those crisp spring nights a little cozier. Solo Stove, maker of those internet-famous smokeless fire pits, is hosting a mega sale where you can save up to 35 percent. For instance, you can get the brand’s Mesa tabletop fire pit—ideal for smaller spaces or roasting s’mores—for $40 off. You can also shop discounts on essentials like firewood (marked down to $35) and wood pellets ($45).
Shop: Solo Stove
5. Coach Outlet
Deals are always dropping over at Coach’s outlet store, and for Mother’s Day, the brand has timeless accessories priced to fit almost any budget. From $25 corner zip wristlets to wallets for $89 or less, the potential gift options are vast. You can also shop for bestselling purses that are under $100, like this zip-top tote that usually retails for about $300 but is now just $99. Even if you can’t decide yet, it’s not too late to grab mom an e-card for the chic bag of her dreams, or you could order online and pick it up in person ahead of Sunday.
Shop: Coach Outlet
6. Blue Nile
Treat mom to something sparkly this time around with a gift from Blue Nile. The luxury jewelry retailer is celebrating the holiday with a big sale, offering up to 50 percent off on select bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings when you use the promotional code “BLUE2023.” The deals are good through Sunday, May 14 and you can still find plenty of trinkets that will arrive in time for the festivities, like this sterling silver locket (marked down to $65) or these diamond stud earrings (on sale for more than $150 off).
Shop: Blue Nile
7. Homesick Candles
The candles offered by Homesick don’t just smell good—they’re meant to help capture a memory or recreate an event that holds a lot of meaning. From brunch club dates to spa-cations, mom’s favorite experiences are just a wick away with one of these, and for a limited time, you can save up to 40 percent on select scents on the brand’s site. Or you could just get this Thank You, Mom candle ($28 on sale), which smells like bergamot, sandalwood, and a holiday afternoon with mom that’s bound to be pretty unforgettable.
Shop: Homesick Candles
8. Our Place
You can help mom downsize her cookware collection this holiday with a gift from Our Place. Although technically you’ll be adding more to her cabinet at first, giving her an Always Pan or a Perfect Pot will allow her to eventually part ways with the multiple extra (read: unnecessary) pots and pans that she’s accumulated over the years.
With an Always Pan, she can replace up to 10 cookware items, while the Perfect Pot can function as a Dutch oven, stock pot, roasting rack, saucepot, steamer, braiser, spoon rest, and colander, all in one. Even better, the retailer is hosting a sitewide side, so you can save 20 percent or get 25 percent off if you're shopping for a bundle.
Shop: Our Place