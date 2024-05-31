The Best (and Worst) North American Airlines
By Sam Hindman
People look forward to a number of things when they go on vacation—perhaps sunshine and a relaxing beach, the chance to explore a new city, or even just going to bed without setting an alarm. But there’s one element of traveling that most agree is less than fun: the airport.
Airlines know pretty well how easily frustrated their passengers are, so it’s important for them to figure out the best ways to make the long lines and overnight flights less insufferable. That’s why consumer insights company J.D. Power’s North America Airline Satisfaction Study sought to determine what makes one flight more desirable than another.
The study’s 9582 participants ranked North American airlines from poor to perfect on a six-point scale. The study used seven “core dimensions” to determine where the flights ranked. Those dimensions are as follows:
- Airline Staff
- Digital Tools
- Ease of Travel
- Level of Trust
- On-Board Experience
- Pre/Post-Flight Experience
- Value For Price Paid
Overall, the two flight attributes that proved to be the most important to passengers were level of trust and ease of travel. While passengers would still appreciate some value, simply having a convenient, trouble-free flight takes top priority.
Negative press could clearly sway public opinion, too. The study found that on a 1000-point scale, airlines that had negative media coverage in the past year scored a whopping 400 points lower than those that did not.
The study was separated by flight class, with sections for economy, premium economy, and business/first class; this helps ensure people get the best idea possible about the quality of their particular flight. If you’re eager to discover what folk’s favorite flights are, check out the results listed below.
The Best Airlines For Economy and Basic Economy Flights
Economy and basic economy may not be the most luxurious, but they’re arguably the most important—after all, nearly 80 percent of travelers use this class when flying. Southwest Airlines leads this group with 685 points, followed by Delta Air Lines with 651 points. Frontier Airlines, scoring 472, is at the bottom rung.
Ranking
Airline
Total Points
1
Southwest Airlines
685
2
Delta Air Lines
651
3
Allegiant Air
633
4
Alaska Airlines
630
5
JetBlue Airways
630
6
American Airlines
611
7
WestJet
591
8
United Airlines
585
9
Air Canada
542
10
Spirit Airlines
507
11
Frontier Airlines
472
The Best Airlines for Premium Economy Flights
Next is premium economy, with Delta Air Lines taking the winning spot at 716 points. Second is Alaska Airlines, followed closely by American Airlines.
Ranking
Airline
Total Points
1
Delta Air Lines
716
2
Alaska Airlines
687
3
American Airlines
684
4
JetBlue Airways
667
5
WestJet
664
6
United Airlines
641
7
Air Canada
628
The Best Airlines For First and Business Class Flights
Last but certainly not least is the first and business class category. Delta was also in first place on this list, scoring 743 points; JetBlue Airways followed closely behind with 736 points. Air Canada, which remained in the lower rankings in all three categories, closed out this group with 628 points.
Ranking
Airline
Total Points
1
Delta Air Lines
743
2
JetBlue Airways
736
3
United Airlines
698
4
Alaska Airlines
695
5
American Airlines
676
6
Air Canada
628
