9 Rad RV Camping Spots
Those who travel in an RV tend to have a taste for adventure. Fortunately, the United States is freckled with memorable destinations that provide travelers with the getaway of their dreams—and many RV parks make great destinations on their own. Featuring amenities like one of the most memorable water parks in the country, Laura Ingall Wilder’s homestead, and a dark sky destination, here are some of the most interesting RV parks in the country.
1. Little America RV Park // Little America, Wyoming
Nightly Rate: $59
Hook Ups: Full
Little America RV Park is an oasis for weary travelers. Originally established as a truck stop, this roadside attraction grew to include a hotel and RV park amenities that accommodate longer stops. The Little America RV Park resort features an outdoor pool, a playground, three dining options, 24-hour marble showers, a fitness center, and laundry. The park is a short drive from Green River, Wyoming, where visitors will find memorable canyons, hiking trails, and beautiful outcroppings. Head to the Seedskadee Wildlife Refuge to try to spot moose or other creatures that frequent the area. You can even take a wild horse tour.
2. Dark Sky RV Campground // Kanab, Utah
Nightly Rate: $55–$70
Hook Ups: Full
Stargazers will not be quick to forget Dark Sky RV Campground, a destination known for its isolation and pitch black skies. It’s located on 40 acres of sage-filled desert. From the park, visitors can see iconic features like the Red Cliffs, the Vermillion Cliffs, and the Kaibab Plateau. The expansive landscape means this a prime destination for both sunrise and sunset lovers. It’s a short drive from Zion National Park, making it a great home base for those who want to see one of the most stunning canyons in the country. The region is also a popular area for sports like offroading, rock climbing, and canyoneering.
3. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park-Camp Resort // Kerrville, Texas
Nightly Rate: Varies by Season
Hook Ups: Full and Partial
The Yogi’s Bear Jellystone Park-Camp Resort in Kerrville, Texas, is perfect for the whole family. This park is extremely kid-friendly, featuring amenities like a large waterpark, a ninja playground, pedal carts, mini golf, and even laser tag. Plus, you might even be lucky enough to catch one of the park’s special events during your stay. While there are plenty of nearby amenities, the RV resort is an experience in itself.
4. Calico Ghost Town and Campground // Yermo, California
Nightly Rate: $30–$40
Hook Ups: Full and Partial
Calico was first established as a mining town in the late 1800s after a silver mine opened in the area; the town was then abandoned after the price of silver dropped in the 1890s. The region remained empty for many years, but eventually became a tourist attraction. Now, visitors can head to a museum, take a short, scenic trail ride, and dine at a number of restaurants. The RV park offers a variety of different lodging options, allowing visitors to tent camp, rent a cabin, or park an RV. And it makes you feel like you’re living in the wild wild west.
5. Yonah Mountain Camping Resort // Cleveland, Georgia
Nightly Rate: $33–$70
Hook Ups: Full
Yonah Mountain Camping Resort is located at the base of Yonah Mountain in Cleveland, Georgia. This resort offers both tent and RV sites year-round. It features a pool, clubhouse, playground, and a pavilion, and it frequently hosts events like weekly concerts and shuffleboard tournaments. Located just two hours away from Atlanta, it feels relatively isolated but gives visitors full access to the amenities they need. It’s also just a short drive from one of the most iconic towns in Georgia: Helen. Helen is known for its German roots and features Bavarian-style restaurants, plus vineyards, mountains, and rivers.
6. Timber Ridge Resort // Traverse City, Michigan
Nightly Rate: $30–$100+
Hook Ups: Full
Timber Ridge Resort is located eight minutes away from downtown Traverse City, Michigan, and is just a few minutes away from Lake Michigan. The resort is a year-round destination that offers tent sites, RV sites, cabins, and even yurts to rent. It features a banquet facility and other amenities like a camp store, pool, playground, bike park, and dozens of miles of trails on and around the premises. While there, visitors can head into the “Cherry Capital of the World” to experience a culinary exhibition like no other: Traverse City produces 40 percent of the nation’s tart cherries, and local shops often feature products like cherry salsa and cherry coffee.
7. Derby Park Campground // Louisville, Kentucky
Nightly Rate: $30–$50
Hook Ups: Full
Kentucky is best-known for its horses and its bourbon. And visitors can experience both of these things while staying at the Derby Park Campground. The campground often hosts Derby celebrations, giving visitors the inside scoop on local horse events. Then, when visitors are ready for a drink, they can head to the region’s famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Though not a literal trail, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail connects 25 different distilleries—where 95 percent of the nation’s bourbon is made. Once visitors make it back to the campground, they can also enjoy weekly shows, the state’s largest flea market, and a fresh food market.
8. Ingalls Homestead // De Smet, South Dakota
Nightly Rate: $10–$80
Hook Ups: Partial
Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House book series are classic pieces of American literature. Fans can do more than read her books, though—they can live our their prairie dreams and camp on her homestead in De Smet, South Dakota. This campground allows you to camp in a bunkhouse, an RV, a tent, or even a wagon for the night. And when the sun rises, you can participate in old-timey activities like wagon rides, making corn cob dolls, and wheat grinding. But just because the homestead pays homage to a humble chapter of history does not mean that visitors have to go without well-loved amenities: There’s a pool, hot tub, and a dog park on the site.
9. Heritage Farm Alpaca Experience // Kokomo, Indiana
Nightly Rate: $35–$275+
Hook Ups: Full
Have you ever wanted to camp with alpacas? If so, you’re in luck. Located 60 minutes north of Indianapolis, Indiana’s Heritage Farm Alpaca Experience blends alpaca farming with camping. Visitors can watch and interact with the alpacas during their stay at this active farm. Those who want to stay on the farm can rent the farmhouse, cabin, tent, or slide into an RV spot. And, while you’re on the premises, you’ll have access to 120 acres of farmland that you can wander around.