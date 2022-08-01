The Best-Selling Books From the Year You Were Born
In 2018, Literary Hub managing editor Emily Temple analyzed nearly a century’s worth of Publisher’s Weekly best-seller lists to determine which books sold best each year. In addition to splitting nonfiction and fiction into separate lists, she omitted young adult fiction altogether—so don’t expect to see any Harry Potter.
It’s a fascinating cultural portrait of the country during a given decade. The nonfiction best-seller lists in the ’70s were a tug-of-war between sex and religion, where guides like The Sensuous Man and Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask competed with Kenneth Taylor’s The Living Bible and Billy Graham’s Angels.
The ’80s were all about sci-fi movies and Stephen King. Novelizations of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Return of the Jedi ruled the fiction best-seller list in 1982 and 1983, respectively. King took the top spot in 1984 (The Talisman, co-written with Peter Straub), 1986 (It), and 1987 (The Tommyknockers). On the nonfiction side, people focused on health fads and business in equal measure, from Judy Mazel’s The Beverly Hills Diet to automobile titan Lee Iacocca’s autobiography.
No one author dominated the 1990s more than John Grisham, who had a different best-seller every year straight from 1994 to 2000 (and more sprinkled throughout the following decade). Self-help especially resonated with nonfiction readers of the 2000s, led by Rick Warren’s The Purpose-Driven Life and Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret.
Trends aside, best-seller lists often aren’t definitive or even totally objective. For example, as Temple pointed out, some of Publisher’s Weekly’s so-called “nonfiction” offerings really stretch the boundaries of that term—like the Bible.
“These lists are subject to all of the flaws, faults, and inaccuracies of any best-seller lists, but they’re what we’ve got,” Temple wrote.
For a more complete picture of what was captivating U.S. readers each year, Temple padded her breakdown with other best-sellers, along with famous books published that year that didn’t top sales charts. You can see the top seller in fiction and nonfiction for your birth year (assuming it falls between 1930 and 2017) below, and explore Temple’s more comprehensive lists for nonfiction here and fiction here.
The 1930s
- 1930
Cimarron by Edna Ferber
The Story of San Michele by Axel Munthe
- 1931
The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck
Education of a Princess by Marie, Grand Duchess of Russia
- 1932
The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck
The Epic of America by James Truslow Adams
- 1933
Anthony Adverse by Hervey Allen
Life Begins at Forty by Walter B. Pitkin
- 1934
Anthony Adverse by Hervey Allen
While Rome Burns by Alexander Woollcott
- 1935
Green Light by Lloyd C. Douglas
North to the Orient by Anne Morrow Lindbergh
- 1936
Gone With the Wind by Margaret Mitchell
Man the Unknown by Alexis Carrel
- 1937
Gone With the Wind by Margaret Mitchell
How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie
- 1938
The Yearling by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings
The Importance of Living by Lin Yutang
- 1939
The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
Days of Our Years by Pierre Van Paassen
The 1940s
- 1940
How Green Was My Valley by Richard Llewellyn
I Married Adventure by Osa Johnson
- 1941
The Keys of the Kingdom by A.J. Cronin
Berlin Diary by William L. Shirer
- 1942
The Song of Bernadette by Franz Werfel
See Here, Private Hargrove by Marion Hargrove
- 1943
The Robe by Lloyd C. Douglas
Under Cover by John Roy Carlson
- 1944
Strange Fruit by Lillian Smith
I Never Left Home by Bob Hope
- 1945
Forever Amber by Kathleen Winsor
Brave Men by Ernie Pyle
- 1946
The King's General by Daphne du Maurier
The Egg and I by Betty MacDonald
- 1947
The Miracle of the Bells by Russell Janney
Peace of Mind by Joshua L. Liebman
- 1948
The Big Fisherman by Lloyd C. Douglas
Crusade in Europe by Dwight D. Eisenhower
- 1949
The Egyptian by Mika Waltari
White Collar Zoo by Clare Barnes Jr.
The 1950s
- 1950
The Cardinal by Henry Morton Robinson
Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book
- 1951
From Here to Eternity by James Jones
Look Younger, Live Longer by Gayelord Hauser
- 1952
The Silver Chalice by Thomas B. Costain
The Holy Bible: Revised Standard Edition
- 1953
The Robe by Lloyd C. Douglas
The Holy Bible: Revised Standard Edition
- 1954
Not as a Stranger by Morton Thompson
The Holy Bible: Revised Standard Edition
- 1955
Marjorie Morningstar by Herman Wouk
Gift From the Sea by Anne Morrow Lindbergh
- 1956
Don't Go Near the Water by William Brinkley
Arthritis and Common Sense by Dan Dale Alexander
- 1957
By Love Possessed by James Gould Cozzens
Kids Say the Darndest Things! by Art Linkletter
- 1958
Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak
Kids Say the Darndest Things! by Art Linkletter
- 1959
Exodus by Leon Uris
Twixt Twelve and Twenty by Pat Boone
The 1960s
- 1960
Advise and Consent by Allen Drury
Folk Medicine by D.C. Jarvis
- 1961
The Agony and the Ecstasy by Irving Stone
The New English Bible: The New Testament
- 1962
Ship of Fools by Katherine Anne Porter
Calories Don't Count by Dr. Herman Taller
- 1963
The Shoes of the Fisherman by Morris L. West
Happiness Is a Warm Puppy by Charles M. Schulz
- 1964
The Spy Who Came in From the Cold by John Le Carré
Four Days: The Historical Record of the Death of President Kennedy by American Heritage and United Press International
- 1965
The Source by James A. Michener
How to Be a Jewish Mother by Dan Greenburg
- 1966
Valley of the Dolls by Jacqueline Susann
How to Avoid Probate! by Norman F. Dacey
- 1967
The Arrangement by Elia Kazan
The Death of a President by William Manchester
- 1968
Airport by Arthur Hailey
Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book
- 1969
Portnoy's Complaint by Philip Roth
American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language edited by William Morris
The 1970s
- 1970
Love Story by Erich Segal
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask by David Reuben
- 1971
Wheels by Arthur Hailey
The Sensuous Man by "M" (Joan Garrity, John Garrity, and Len Forman)
- 1972
Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach
The Living Bible by Kenneth Taylor
- 1973
Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach
The Living Bible by Kenneth Taylor
- 1974
Centennial by James A. Michener
The Total Woman by Marabel Morgan
- 1975
Ragtime by E.L. Doctorow
Angels: God's Secret Agents by Billy Graham
- 1976
Trinity by Leon Uris
The Final Days by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein
- 1977
The Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien and Christopher Tolkien
Roots by Alex Haley
- 1978
Chesapeake by James A. Michener
If Life Is a Bowl of Cherries, What Am I Doing in the Pits? by Erma Bombeck
- 1979
The Matarese Circle by Robert Ludlum
Aunt Erma's Cope Book by Erma Bombeck
The 1980s
- 1980
The Covenant by James A. Michener
Crisis Investing: Opportunities and Profits in the Coming Great Depression by Douglas R. Casey
- 1981
Noble House by James Clavell
The Beverly Hills Diet by Judy Mazel
- 1982
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Storybook by William Kotzwinkle
Jane Fonda's Workout Book by Jane Fonda
- 1983
Return of the Jedi by James Kahn
In Search of Excellence: Lessons From America's Best-Run Companies by Thomas J. Peters and Robert H. Waterman Jr.
- 1984
The Talisman by Stephen King and Peter Straub
Iacocca: An Autobiography by Lee Iacocca with William Novak
- 1985
The Mammoth Hunters by Jean M. Auel
Iacocca: An Autobiography by Lee Iacocca with William Novak
- 1986
It by Stephen King
Fatherhood by Bill Cosby
- 1987
The Tommyknockers by Stephen King
Time Flies by Bill Cosby
- 1988
The Cardinal of the Kremlin by Tom Clancy
The 8-Week Cholesterol Cure by Robert E. Kowalski
- 1989
Clear and Present Danger by Tom Clancy
All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten: Uncommon Thoughts on Common Things by Robert Fulghum
The 1990s
- 1990
The Plains of Passage by Jean M. Auel
A Life on the Road by Charles Kuralt
- 1991
Scarlett: The Sequel by Alexandra Ripley
Me: Stories of My Life by Katharine Hepburn
- 1992
Dolores Claiborne by Stephen King
The Way Things Ought to Be by Rush Limbaugh
- 1993
The Bridges of Madison County by Robert James Waller
See, I Told You So by Rush Limbaugh
- 1994
The Chamber by John Grisham
In the Kitchen With Rosie by Rosie Daley
- 1995
The Rainmaker by John Grisham
Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus by John Gray
- 1996
The Runaway Jury by John Grisham
Make the Connection: Ten Steps to a Better Body—And a Better Life by Bob Greene and Oprah Winfrey
- 1997
The Partner by John Grisham
Angela's Ashes by Frank McCourt
- 1998
The Street Lawyer by John Grisham
The 9 Steps to Financial Freedom by Suze Orman
- 1999
The Testament by John Grisham
Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom
The 2000s
- 2000
The Brethren by John Grisham
Who Moved My Cheese? by Spencer Johnson
- 2001
Desecration by Jerry B. Jenkins and Tim LaHaye
The Prayer of Jabez by Bruce Wilkinson
- 2002
The Summons by John Grisham
Self Matters by Dr. Phil McGraw
- 2003
The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
The Purpose-Driven Life by Rick Warren
- 2004
The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
The Purpose-Driven Life by Rick Warren
- 2005
The Broker by John Grisham
Natural Cures "They" Don't Want You to Know About by Kevin Trudeau
- 2006
For One More Day by Mitch Albom
The Innocent Man by John Grisham
- 2007
A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
The Secret by Rhonda Byrne
- 2008
Fearless Fourteen by Janet Evanovich
The Last Lecture by Randy Pausch with Jeffrey Zaslow
- 2009
The Appeal by John Grisham
The Last Lecture by Randy Pausch with Jeffrey Zaslow
The 2010s
- 2010
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest by Stieg Larsson
Decision Points by George W. Bush
- 2011
The Help by Kathryn Stockett
Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand
- 2012
Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James
No Easy Day by Mark Owen with Kevin Maurer
- 2013
Inferno by Dan Brown
Killing Jesus by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
- 2014
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Killing Jesus by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
- 2015
Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee
The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo
- 2016
The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
Killing the Rising Sun by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
- 2017
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
[h/t Literary Hub]