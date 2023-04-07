The Best Deals on Amazon To Help You Tackle Your Spring Cleaning To-Do List
As the air turns warm and the flowers start to bloom, it means spring is in the air. With that comes the seasonal urge to start spring cleaning. Seeing your home in sparkling condition can be a great way to kick off this refreshing time of year. Even better, Amazon offers all kinds of products that can help you get a handle on dirt, clutter, and dust.
From pressure washers to cleansing cloths, cabinet organizers, and more, these top-rated items will save you money as you check tasks off your to-do list. Below are some of the best Amazon deals on spring cleaning supplies.
Vacuums & Mops
ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner from $13 (Save up to $6)
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner from $30 (Save up to $23)
O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop for $36 (Save $12)
Tsmine Spin Mop Bucket Wringer Set for $50 (Save $30)
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner for $145 (Save $20)
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum for $280 with the on-page coupon (Save $39)
iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop for $325 (Save $175)
Organizational Products
Fab totes Clothes Storage, 6 Pack for $18 with the on-page coupon (Save $24)
HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Pack of 8 for $20 with the on-page coupon (Save $11)
SPACEKEEPER Under Sink Organizer for $22 with on-page coupon (Save $8)
Coraje Shower Caddy Shower Shelves, Pack of 5 for $29 (Save $16)
Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids, 14 Piece Set for $30 (Save $16)
Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $45 (Save $22)
General Cleaning Supplies
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for $7 (Save $5)
Holikme Deep Cleaning Brush Set, Pack of 7 from $10 (Save up to $4)
Pure-Sky Window & Glass Cleaning Cloth from $10 (Save $11)
Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray Bottle, Bundle of 6 for $21 (Save $8)
FURemover XL Heavy Duty and Original Indoor/Outdoor Broom Set for $31 (Save $4)
EVERSPROUT 5-to-12 Foot Cobweb Duster and Extension-Pole Combo for $40 (Save $5)
LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro for $45 with on-page coupon (Save $32)
Kitchen & Bathroom Cleaning Supplies
Easy Off Degreaser for $5 (Save $2)
Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3 Tablets for $6 (Save $3)
Drain Buddy Deluxe: Bathroom Sink Stopper Strainer with Hair Catcher from $8 (Save up to $9)
Easy Off Professional Fume Free Max Oven Cleaner for $9 (Save $2)
TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector from $12 (Save up to $8)
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit for $15 (Save $5)
Bastion Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer Drops, Pack of 50 for $17 (Save $3)
Stardrops The Miracle Cleaning Paste, Multi-Purpose Spray & Bathroom Foam, 3-Pack Bundle for $21 (Save $4)
Outdoor Cleaning Supplies
Fiskars Gardening Tools: Bypass Pruning Shears for $14 (Save $7)
Bird Twig Scuffle Garden Hoe Tool from $14 (Save $8)
30 SECONDS Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover Spray, Pack of 2 for $20 (Save $2)
Blackstone Premium 8-Piece Flat Top Grill Cleaner Tool Set for $25 (Save $3)
BLACK+DECKER String Trimmer with Auto Feed for $44 (Save $10)
POOPLE Gutter Cleaners from $37 (Save $13)
Greenworks 24V 13-Inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $159 (Save $61)
Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer for $169 (Save $31)