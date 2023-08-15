The 20 Best States to Have a Baby in 2023
Parenthood is always a challenge, but it may be easier depending on where you live. Massachusetts's accessible healthcare and family-friendly atmosphere make it the best state to have a baby in 2023, according to a new survey.
The challenges of parenthood start from day one—and we’re not even talking about the lack of sleep. For new parents in particular, everything from medical bills to finding reliable childcare assistance can turn an already high-pressure time into a nightmare. These stressors can look a bit different depending on where in the country you are. For a list of the best states to have a baby in 2023, read on.
To determine the most welcoming states for new families, WalletHub looked at numerous criteria, including the cost and quality of healthcare, the cost of babysitters, the health of mothers and newborns, and the availability of support systems for new parents.
Based on these factors, the personal finance site named Massachusetts the best place to deliver and raise a baby. The state received high marks in healthcare and overall baby- and family-friendliness. It’s one of many New England states to appear at the top of the list, with Vermont and Rhode Island also appearing in the top five.
Raising a kid can sometimes feel impossible in 2023, but parents have come a long way. If you want to feel better about your child-rearing skills, check out these bizarre parenting tips from the 1800s.
The 20 Best States to Have a Baby
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Vermont
- Rhode Island
- North Dakota
- New Hampshire
- Iowa
- Utah
- Connecticut
- Washington
- Oregon
- Montana
- Hawaii
- Washington, D.C.
- Maine
- New Jersey
- New York
- Maryland
- South Dakota
- Nebraska