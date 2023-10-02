These Mini Bluetooth Speakers Are Shaped Like Your Favorite Fictional Characters
There are five versions of Baby Yoda to choose from.
Miniature collectibles are fun. Bluetooth speakers are convenient. Bitty Boomers—Bluetooth speakers that look like your favorite characters from pop culture—are the best of both worlds.
Miniature isn’t an overstatement; each speaker is just 2 inches tall, making it easy to slip one in your handbag, backpack, or pocket. But don’t let their small stature fool you: A single Bitty Boomer guarantees “optimal sound and connection within 30 feet,” according to the brand’s website, and you can sync two of them (just two) together for even more sound power.
Not only will they not take up too much space, but they won’t break the bank: Most Bitty Boomers retail between $10 and $20, meaning they could be a great stocking stuffer for this upcoming holiday season.
They’re officially licensed from some of the biggest companies and franchises in pop culture, so you have quite a few characters to choose from. The Disney collection features everyone from Frozen’s Anna and Elsa to The Nightmare Before Christmas’s Jack Skellington. Mickey Mouse and other Disney legends are up for grabs, too.
There’s a Star Wars collection with not one, not two, but five versions of Grogu (a.k.a. The Mandalorian’s beloved Baby Yoda) and another five of Darth Vader (one of which wields a candy cane). If Baby Yoda isn’t your speed, maybe Baby Groot is: He’s part of the Marvel collection, along with several other key superheroes (and supervillains).
Other categories include sports mascots, Stranger Things, Fortnite, and a general pop culture hub that’s home to Chucky and E.T., among other characters.
Each speaker comes with a micro-USB charging cable (one full charge equals roughly four hours of music) and a lanyard for easy attachment to a key ring or bag.
You can browse Bitty Boomers on Amazon, or check out the Bitty Boomer website to see what’s new.