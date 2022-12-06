Bones Coffee’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Blends Are Fit for a Pumpkin King
Bones Coffee Company has got some new ideas that will really make you scream—namely, a coffee line inspired by Tim Burton’s dual-holiday classic The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).
There are five blends in total, and it’s only fitting that two of them pay homage to Halloween Town’s inimitable leader, Jack Skellington.
One option, The Pumpkin King, is a medium-roast coffee flavored with pumpkin pecan praline that’s perfect for anyone who, like the residents of Halloween Town, believe the spooky October holiday is really more of a year-long affair. Another good pick is Santa Jack, a fusion of cranberry and crème brûlée that works much better than Jack’s early attempts at standing in for Sandy Claws.
While you’d be ill-advised to eat or drink anything that originated in the lair of Oogie Boogie, Bones Coffee’s Mudslide Boogie is bug-free. Instead, it boasts “notes of rich chocolate combined with the decadent flavor trifecta of coffee liqueur, vodka, and Irish cream.”
And the Sally-inspired blend, Frog’s Breath, is much tastier than it sounds: This chocolate coffee offers a spicy kick. Jack’s spectral canine companion Zero has some beans to call his own, too: Ruff Weather, inspired by the phantasmal pet, is an oatmeal cream pie you can drink.
Every blend is available in 12-ounce bags (which you can order ground or as whole beans) and 12-count boxes of single-serving cups. Those options are $18 each, but there’s also a $40 variety box with a 4-ounce packet of each flavor if you simply can’t settle on a single one.
You can check out the whole collection here, which also includes some hand-thrown ceramic mugs with delightfully spooky designs.