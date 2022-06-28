Caraway's Popular Cookware Is Always Selling Out Online, But Now You Can Get It On Sale
Since launching back in November 2019, Caraway has become one of the hottest brands in the cookware market. The company's non-stick pots and pans aren't just famous online because of how stunning they look in person; they're also a favorite among at-home chefs because they're sustainably made with non-toxic coating and designed with easy storage in mind. In fact, these pieces were so coveted that there was a 150,000-person waitlist before they were even officially released, and they've subsequently sold out several times.
But you don't have wait anymore to shop this trendy brand. Starting today and running through Friday, July 8 at midnight Pacific Time (PT), you can actually get 10 percent off Caraway’s entire line of cookware, bakeware, and kitchen accessories during their first-ever Mid-Summer Refresh Event. To take advantage of this limited-time discount, all you have to do is use the promo code "CLEAN10" at checkout.
With the entire Caraway inventory to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down what you want to get through this event. Thankfully, many items are already marked down, so you can score more savings. For example, the bestselling cookware set (which includes a frying pan, sauté pan, saucepan, and Dutch oven, plus a magnetic pan rack and canvas lid holder) usually costs $545 but is now priced at $395. Then, by adding the "CLEAN10" code, you can save an extra $39, bringing the total discount to about $189 off.
In addition to coming in nine chic colorways (including two limited-edition shades from the newly released Iconics Collection), these pieces are fine to use on gas, electric, and induction stovetops, and are oven-safe up to 550°F. They're also free of potentially toxic materials like lead, cadmium, and toxic metals, and according to the brand, release up to 60 percent less carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions during production compared to other traditional non-stick cookware.
If you’re looking to upgrade your baking collection, Caraway's bakeware comes in sets of five or 11 pieces and has been marked down so you can save even more. Prices for this assortment typically start at $295, but right now you can get it all on sale from $220 with the promo code, so you could save up to around $189, depending on which option you choose. Like the cookware set, this collection comes with handy organizers and made with the brand's signature non-toxic and non-stick coating.
Even if you’re shopping for individual items like pans, potholders, or baking sheets, you’ll be able to get extra savings right now. Check out the Caraway Summer Refresh event before it ends on Friday, July 8 to discover new kitchen essentials for your home and get 10 percent off your entire purchase.