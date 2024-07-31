9 Dog Breeds at Risk of Disappearing
When early humans domesticated wolves, their intention was to create both working animals and companions. Today, “man’s best friend” continues to earn their keep as guide dogs, rescue workers, and members of the family. Yet as the needs and preferences of society have evolved, so have the breeds we gravitate towards. Over the years, many different dog breeds have gone extinct due to factors like illness and low demand. These nine dog breeds are currently at risk of disappearing as well.
English Foxhound
The foxhound, George Washington’s favorite dog breed, gained a reputation for operating well in packs and exhibiting a gentle and fair demeanor. But in both 2022 and 2023, the Kennel Club—the UK’s largest organization dedicated to dog health—recorded just one English foxhound among their numbers. (Though the association notes that the breed has more robust numbers outside its registration list.) Despite being endorsed by the first president, the English foxhound was the second least popular dog on 2023’s list of breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club.
Irish Red and White Setter
When most people picture setters, they imagine the Irish setter—a cousin of the Irish red and white setter. Red and white setters are typically a bit shorter and thicker than their more popular relatives. The breed is experiencing dwindling numbers and is listed as vulnerable by the Kennel Club. Less than 50 of these dogs were registered in the UK in 2023 despite their friendly, fun-loving personalities.
Bloodhound
The bloodhound was once one of Britain’s most popular hunting breeds. Known for its droopy ears and detective-like personality, this animal has an incredible sense of smell. Yet now it’s facing extinction: In 2021, the Kennel Club reported that the bloodhound’s registration numbers were the lowest of all the endangered breeds native to Britain or Ireland, and in 2023, the Kennel Club only registered 54 Bloodhounds.
Scottish Deerhound
Prized for its beauty and hunting abilities, the Scottish deerhound was an exclusive breed during the Middle Ages. No one ranking lower than an earl was allowed to own them, and they nearly went extinct following the fall of the Scottish nobility in the 1700s. The greyhound largely replaced the breed across Scotland during this time. While Scottish deerhounds managed to regain some numbers and survive into the 21st century, they’re still considered a “vulnerable native breed” by the Kennel Club, with just 132 of them added to its registry in 2023.
Mudi
The mudi’s roots go back to Hungary, where it developed naturally from mixed herding dog populations. It was first recognized as a breed in the 1930s and began to disappear almost as quickly as it appeared: By the end of World War II, its numbers had dwindled to near extinction. Today, only a few thousand mudi remain across the globe despite the breed’s fierce loyalty and high intelligence.
Sussex Spaniel
First established in Sussex, England, in the early 1800s, the Sussex spaniel gained popularity for its loyal, even-tempered composure and steady hunting abilities, but it’s one of the rarest breeds in the United States despite its reputation as a family-friendly dog. Estimates suggest that only around 600 of them exist in the country—and in 2023, the Kennel Club logged just 27 Sussex spaniel registrations.
English Setter
English setters are best known for being strong-willed yet gentle. The breed has been around for about 400 years, and they’ve recently seen a decline in popularity. In 2011, just 234 English setters were registered with the Kennel Club, which officially qualified them as a vulnerable breed. One possible explanation for their downfall was a cultural shift in preference toward more exotic breeds.
Irish Wolfhound
The Irish wolfhound was once renowned as a big-game hunter—in some cases taking down wolves. The first records of the Irish wolfhound date back to Rome in 391 BCE, and the animal used to be a common gift among nobility. The breed was in danger of dying out in the 1800s; in an attempt to preserve it, breeders crossed the remaining dogs with Scottish deerhounds, great Danes, borzois, and Tibetan wolfdogs. Modern Irish wolfhounds are a result of this effort. The breed is still vulnerable today, with less than 200 of them registered by the Kennel Club in 2023.
Glen of Imaal Terrier
The Glen of Imaal Terrier has been around for a while, with roots stretching back as far as the 16th century. The breed has always had a small population, but its numbers sharply declined around World War II. Now considered “exceptionally rare,” just 58 of them were registered by the Kennel Club in 2023.
