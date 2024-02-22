The Most Popular Dog Breed in Each U.S. State
New England loves golden retrievers. In other states across the country, you may be surprised which dog breed comes out on top.
By Rudie Obias
Dogs are a person’s best friend for a reason: they’re loyal, have tons of personality, and offer emotional support when you need it most. You treat a dog right and you’ll have a great companion through the good times and the bad for years to come.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, canines are the most common pets in the United States, as more than 49 million households have at least one pooch. Better still, around 38 percent of dog owners got their pups from an animal rescue or shelter. These furry family members don’t run cheap—pet parents spend anywhere from $1533 to $2524 annually on dog-related expenses like food, toys, and veterinary visits—but the love and cuddles they provide on the regular more than make up for it.
With dog ownership on the rise, U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews team recently took a deep dive into the most popular breeds in all 50 states (and the District of Columbia), and the results are pretty surprising. You probably wouldn’t expect it, but across 21 states—including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and others—Chihuahuas are the top choice.
Not only that, but the team found that about 4 percent of all dogs in the U.S. are Chihuahuas, with the breed at its most populous in the state of New Mexico. They account for 7 percent of all the pets in the Land of Enchantment.
To drill into the details, researchers analyzed more than 800,000 data points from a number of pet insurance companies, all dating from fall 2023. Beyond looking at specific and hybrid dog breeds, they also factored state residency and other details into their findings.
In so doing, they discovered which breed earns second place honors: the French bulldog. These pups are the most popular in California, Florida, and Hawaii (they were also a top five pick in 24 other states). The golden retriever is in the third spot, with 14 states—such as Connecticut, Illinois, and Massachusetts—preferring these happy, mellow canines. Vermont has the most golden retrievers in the country, with Maine and New Hampshire following after the Green Mountain State.
The report also breaks down dog breed popularity by region. For example: The Chihuahua is widely favored in southern states, while much of New England and the Midwest prefer the golden retriever. However, western states vary when it comes to sought-after dog breeds. California digs the French bulldog while states like Idaho and Utah seem to be all about the goldendoodle. Comparatively, dog owners in Montana and Wyoming love German shepherds.
After German shepherds, shih tzu dogs round out the top five breeds in the nation, as they’re the dominant choice in New York, New Jersey, and Iowa. In terms of top 10 dog breeds, pit bulls and black Labrador retrievers make the cut, but rottweilers and miniature poodles didn’t even crack the top 20 rankings.
All of this reflects some big changes compared to last year’s most popular list, when the French bulldog, Labrador retriever, and poodle all made strong showings. To take a closer look yourself at this year’s tally, below are the most popular dog breeds across each state (plus the District of Columbia):
State
Most Popular Dog Breed
Alabama
Chihuahua
Alaska
German shepherd
Arizona
Chihuahua
Arkansas
Chihuahua
California
French bulldog
Colorado
Golden retriever
Connecticut
Golden retriever
Delaware
German shepherd
Florida
French bulldog
Georgia
Chihuahua
Hawaii
French bulldog
Idaho
Goldendoodle
Illinois
Golden retriever
Indiana
Chihuahua
Iowa
Shih tzu
Kansas
Chihuahua
Kentucky
Chihuahua
Louisiana
Chihuahua
Maine
Golden retriever
Maryland
Yorkshire terrier
Massachusetts
Golden retriever
Michigan
Golden retriever
Minnesota
Golden retriever
Mississippi
Chihuahua
Missouri
Chihuahua
Montana
German shepherd
Nebraska
Golden retriever
Nevada
Chihuahua
New Hampshire
Golden retriever
New Jersey
Shih tzu
New Mexico
Chihuahua
New York
Shih tzu
North Carolina
Chihuahua
North Dakota
Golden retriever
Ohio
Golden retriever
Oklahoma
Chihuahua
Oregon
Chihuahua
Pennsylvania
German shepherd
Rhode Island
Shih tzu
South Carolina
Chihuahua
South Dakota
Chihuahua
Tennessee
Chihuahua
Texas
Chihuahua
Utah
Goldendoodle
Vermont
Golden retriever
Virginia
Golden retriever
Washington
Chihuahua
Washington, D.C.
Yorkshire terrier
West Virginia
Chihuahua
Wisconsin
Golden retriever
Wyoming
German shepherd