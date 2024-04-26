100 WTF Terms From the FBI’s 2014 Internet Slang Dictionary
PMIGBOM, as everyone always says. (“Put mind in gear before opening mouth.”)
Internet slang has a tendency to fall out of fashion almost faster than the general population can even learn what it means. But sometimes it was never really in fashion in the first place.
Case in point: The FBI internet slang dictionary of 2014.
That year, after filing a Freedom of Information Act request, MuckRock user Jason Smathers obtained and posted an 83-page “list of shorthand and acronyms used on Twitter and other social media venues such as instant messages, Facebook, and MySpace,” per the report, that the FBI’s Directorate of Intelligence had compiled. It featured some 2800 terms, which the FBI said its employees “should find useful in your work or for keeping up with your children and/or grandchildren.”
The media’s response was as merciless as it was gleeful. The Washington Post called the glossary “hilariously, frighteningly out of touch,” while Intelligencer highlighted 31 “insanely irrelevant” entries. From Boston.com: “FBI Releases List of What They Think is Internet Slang.”
To the FBI’s credit, they really did go all in on the research; there is, for example, every variation of LOL you can possibly think of. The list also includes countless terms that were and still are common—and that FBI agents who weren’t spending much free time on social media might not have been familiar with in 2014—from ICYMI (“in case you missed it”) to TIL (“today I learned”).
But the fact that their researchers decided to be so comprehensive worked against them, too—as there are many, many terms that any self-respecting, chronically online person can’t help but laugh at, either because they’re wildly esoteric, oddly defined, or just plain funny to see in an official FBI document.
Pop culture abbreviations come up from time to time—e.g. POTO for “Phantom of the Opera”—but it appears that the FBI may not have always realized when it was dealing with one. OLLG’s definition, “one less lonely girl,” isn’t capitalized, suggesting that someone wasn’t familiar with the Justin Bieber song “One Less Lonely Girl” and just thought it was a phrase people often said. Same goes for PLL, identified as “pretty little liars.” TARDIS, meanwhile, is simply “time and relative demensions [sic] in space,” as if that would help anyone who doesn’t already know what a TARDIS is.
There’s also the occasional abbreviation that isn’t specific to the internet, like UTI (“urinary track [sic] infection”). Not to mention all the initialisms that are so lengthy it would take more energy and focus to type out each letter than all the words in full—e.g. BTDTGTTSAWIO (“Been there, done that, got the T-shirt and wore it out”) and IITYWTMWYBMAD (“If I tell you what this means will you buy me a drink?”).
Overall, the dictionary has the general air of an “Is your child texting about” meme. And when your child is apparently sometimes texting about ICBINB (“I can’t believe it’s not butter,” lowercase), it’s hard not to BAGL (“bust a gut laughing”). Or, at the very least, C&G (“chuckle and grin”).
So while we applaud the FBI’s effort and recognize the value of the dictionary, we shan’t resist the urge to dunk on it. Here are 100 of our favorite terms.
Term
Meaning
ALOTBSOL
Always look on the bright side of life
ANFAWFOS
And now for a word from our sponsor
AUP
Another useless post/acceptable use policy
AYSOS
Are you stupid or something?
BAGL
Bust a gut laughing
BBAM
Be back after meal
BBB
Bugging beyond belief
BFFLTDDUP
Best friends for life till death do us part
BFUT
Best friends until tomorrow
BH
Be happy/bloody hell/big head
BIC
Believe it, comrade
BOGSAT
Bunch of guys sitting around talking
BSOFN
Big smile on face now
BTDTGTTSAWIO
Been there, done that, got the T-shirt and wore it out
BTWITIAILWU
By the way I think I am in love with you
BWTHDIK
But what the heck do I know
C&G
Chuckle and grin
CRBT
Crying really big tears
DCOI
Don’t count on it
DEAR
Drop everything and read
DITD
Down in the dumps
DLTBBB
Don’t let the bed bugs bite
DMAF
Don’t make a fuss
DMIID
Don’t mind if I do
DPYN
Don’t pick your nose
DULM
Do you love me?
DYHWIH
Do you hear what I hear?
E2EG
Ear to ear grin
FMTYEWTK
Far more than you ever wanted to know
FNB
Football and beer
FTASB
Faster than a speeding bullet
GAC
Guilty as charged/get a clue
GAMMD
Go ahead, make my day
GFAK
Go fly a kite
GIWIST
Gee, I wish I’d said that
GTHBA
Good time had by all
GTRM
Going to read mail
HAN
Alone (Han Solo)
HHIS
Hanging head in shame
HTC
Hit the cell
HUB
Head up butt
IAB
I am bored
IAL
I ain’t laughing/I actually laughed
ICBINB
I can’t believe it’s not butter
IHA
I hate acronyms
IITYWTMWYBMAD
If I tell you what this means will you buy me a drink?
INRS
It’s not rocket science
ITIGBS
I think I’m going to be sick
ITTET
In these tough economic times
JAPAN
Just always pray at night
KD
Kraft dinner
KISS
Keep it simple stupid
LLTA
Lots and lots of thunderous applause
LMGTFY
Let me Google that for you
LWP
Laughing with passion
MAS
Mildly amused smirk
NADT
Not a darn thing
NALOPKT
Not a lot of people know that
NTTAWWT
Not that there’s anything wrong with that
OFOC
Overwhelming feelings of concern
OGIM
Oh God, it’s Monday
OLLG
One less lonely girl
OMGZ
Alternative OMG
PANS
Pretty awesome new stuff
PDBAZ
Please don’t be a zombie
PEEPS or PEEPZ
People
PLL
Pretty little liar
PMIGBOM
Put mind in gear before opening mouth
PMYMHMMFSWGAD
Pardon me, you must have mistaken me for someone who gives a damn
POTC
Pirates of the Carribean [sic]
POTO
Phantom of the Opera
POTS
Parents over the shoulder/plain old telephone system
PU
That stinks
SHCOON
Shoot hot coffee out of nose
ST00F
Stuff
SWY
Sowwy (sorry)
TAGL
There’s a good lad
TARDIS
Time and relative demensions [sic] in space
TCFS
Too cool for school
TFM2KAU2FO
That’s for me to know and you to find out
TIF
That is funny
TINALO
This is not a legal opinion
TITT
Throw in the towel
TLND
True love never dies
TMSIDK
Tell me something I don’t know
TMTOWTDI
There’s more than one way to do it
TPS
Totally pointless stuff
TTFW
Too tacky for words
UTI
Urinary track [sic] infection
W00T
Hurrah
WDALYIC
Who died and left you in charge?
WEML
Whatever, major loser
WSA
Wow, strong arms
WTFT
What the French toast? (polite WTF)
WWBD
What would Batman do?
WYLABOCTGWTR
Would you like a bowl of cream to go with that remark?
WYSITWIRL
What you see is totally worthless in real life!
YHGASP
You have got a serious problem
YSS
You suck severely
YWU
Yo, waz up?