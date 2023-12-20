Misconceptions About the FBI
In the latest episode of Misconceptions, host Justin Dodd debunks some myths about the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Thanks to shows like Criminal Minds and The X-Files, you might think the FBI has complete jurisdiction in serial killer crimes and alien investigations.
We’ve all watched a scenario where a bunch of FBI agents wearing raid jackets storm onto a crime scene and immediately take control of the investigation. State police are ticked off. Local cops roll their eyes. And a killer plays a cat and mouse game with some very determined profilers, leaving clues as to where and how they’ll strike again. But this basically doesn’t happen.
In the latest episode of Misconceptions, host Justin Dodd debunks some myths about the G-people, including how the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list works, and whether or not agents are contractually obligated to wear sunglasses indoors. Spoiler alert: they’re not.
