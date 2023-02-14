How To Get Free Stuff From Target
For many folks, a trip to Target can be a fun way to indulge in a little retail therapy. However, a shopping spree doesn’t necessarily have to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, the retailer offers a number of excellent deals and perks, so as long as you know where to look. With this in mind, you’ll be pleased to know that consumers can easily get free stuff from Target for essentially very little effort on their end. And despite what you may be thinking, it’s not one of those deals that’s too good to be true.
For one, the retailer has recently partnered with Sampler, a platform designed to help people (a.k.a. subscribers) discover new products. As part of the collaboration, Sampler sends free Target Insider Boxes to qualified customers. In exchange, all you have to do is answer a few questions and provide your honest review of the items in each shipment—it’s that easy.
To see if you qualify, you’ll need to sign up on Sampler’s site and fill out a questionnaire. From there—assuming you’ve been approved—prepare to receive a box filled with curated products based on your demographic and the answers you provided for your profile. It can take up to four weeks for boxes to be delivered, and you’ll be able to claim new samples every month. But as Sampler notes, there’s a finite amount available and more popular items do get claimed quickly, so it’s good to keep that in mind. Also, even if you don’t qualify for the program the first time you apply, it doesn’t mean that can’t change in the future: All you have to do is keep checking the site.
You can also score free stuff from Target through the retail giant’s Hey, Bullseye program. Just keep in mind that Hey, Bullseye—which is the brand’s very own product-experience platform—is invite-only. To qualify for admittance, you’ll need to start leaving frequent (and, most importantly, honest) reviews on Target-sold products.
Once you’ve made it into the program, the company will start sending you free products in exchange for your unbiased thoughts. While your commentary will be unedited, you will need to follow specific guidelines set forth by the retailer.
Ultimately, the goal of both Hey, Bullseye and Sampler is to help shoppers from all over make more informed purchasing decisions. But if you’re an avid bargain hunter (or just want more reasons to shop at Target), these special programs can also help you save money in the long run while trying out fun new products for free—and who doesn’t love the sound of that?
[h/t Lifehacker]