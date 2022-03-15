This Machine Makes Delicious Homemade Ice Cream in Just Two Minutes
Ice cream can be hard as a rock when you buy it at the grocery store. If you're looking for a better texture and want to experiment with more adventurous flavors than you might find in the frozen food section, you're in luck: This latest Kickstarter campaign lets you create homemade ice cream with a silky, creamy consistency that'll be ready to go in just two minutes.
The Frolic ice cream machine is a countertop kitchen gadget that's perfect for those who love this type of dessert. Frolic founder Joseph Collins collaborated with two-time James Beard award finalist Dana Cree to create this chef-approved, restaurant-quality device. The machine uses ice cream pods that come in 13.5-ounce recyclable plastic tubs and last in the freezer for up to a year. You can also choose from classic, dairy-free vegan, and lite options, in base flavors of vanilla and chocolate.
Once you pick your base pod, you can customize your dessert by adding ingredients like strawberries, pistachios, and ube to create unique flavors. Then, just pop the pod into the machine and wait a couple of minutes. You'll wind up with an ultra-smooth dessert, thanks to Frolic's ice crystals, which are 10 times smaller than those you'd find in traditional store-bought cartons, or that are commonly used in other homemade ice cream makers.
Frolic’s Kickstarter campaign has already exceeded its $10,000 goal by raising over $84,000 from just 207 backers. If you want to show your enthusiasm for this kitchen gadget, there’s still time to contribute to one of the project’s tiers.
The Frolic has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $449, and at each contribution level, you’ll be able to get the machine for less than this and receive complimentary pods. Firstly, there’s the limited-time Super Early Bird special wherein you can get a Frolic when you contribute $369 or more. However, as of now, there are only four slots and 16 hours left to join this tier, so you'll have to act quickly if you want to take advantage of this offer.
If you miss out on the Super Early Bird level, there’s still the regular Kickstarter price tier. With this selection, you'll get one Frolic machine if you contribute $399 or more. This one also has a limited supply, but all the slots are currently still available. If you want to get a Frolic for yourself and someone else, contribute $718 or more and you'll receive two devices. You can also add on more pods for $7 each, or join Frolic's subscription service, which means you'll only have to shell out $6 per pod. According to the brand, shipping on these items will start in June 2022.
Check out Frolic on Kickstarter now before the campaign ends on Friday, April 1.