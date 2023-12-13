13 of the Best Gifts for Taylor Swift Fans
Chances are high that you have at least one Taylor Swift fan in your life in the year 2023. From tangerine vinyl to red lipstick, consider these gift ideas when shopping for your favorite Swiftie this holiday season.
It’s been a banner year for fans of Taylor Swift. In 2023, the pop megastar released her versions of Speak Now and 1989, kicked off her record-breaking Eras tour, and brought a movie of the concert to theaters. Whether you’re shopping for a newly converted fan or a lifelong Swiftie, these are the best gifts to buy for the singer-songwriter’s devoted followers.
1. Star Cardigan; $37
If the Swiftie in your life is in their Folklore era, buy them this oversized cardigan from Walmart. It comes in four colors, and each style is embroidered with a pattern of stars on the elbows. It may take some breaking in before it feels as cozy as an old cardigan under someone’s bed.
Buy it: Walmart
2. Friendship Bracelet Set; $15
Friendship bracelets became a hot accessory at Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour. Swapping the nostalgic keepsakes is now common practice among concertgoers, but you don’t have to snag tickets to the show to gift them to your favorite Swiftie. This 12-pack of bracelets features the titles of Taylor Swift songs and albums spelled out in beads. They would make a perfect gift for the holidays—or an Eras Tour watch party.
Buy it: Amazon
3. 1989 (Taylor's Version) Vinyl; $40
Taylor Swift is on a mission to reclaim all the albums in her discography, and her version of 1989 marks her latest rerecording effort. This vinyl comes in a unique blue color too. Even if the person you’re shopping for has streamed 1989 a million times, they haven’t heard the album like this.
Buy it: Amazon
4. Taylor Swift Starter Guitar; $549
This Baby Taylor guitar is the perfect gift for kids who dream of following in their favorite popstar’s footsteps. The compact body is emblazoned with Taylor Swift’s name and a dreamy design of leaves and vines. The starter instrument can be played acoustically or plugged into an amplifier, making it ideal for performing live or composing future hits at home.
Buy it: Amazon
5. Red Era T-Shirt; $20
In her music video for “22”, Taylor Swift wears a t-shirt that reads: “Not a lot going on a the moment.” For her Eras Tour, she wears a similar shirt with a cheeky twist on the phrase. The garment is available in seven colors, including the classic white, from Walmart. Heart-shaped glasses sold separately.
Buy it: Walmart
6. MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick; $23
A classic red lip is Taylor’s signature look. In 2015, the musician revealed to People magazine that Ruby Woo by MAC is part of her regular rotation. Fortunately, Swift fans don’t need to hire a celebrity makeup artist to try the velvety matte shade for themselves.
Buy it: Ulta Beauty
7. (Taylor’s Version) Slippers; $11
In the rerecord era, “Taylor’s Version” has become her fans’ favorite phrase. Her fresh takes on Reputation and her self-titled debut album won’t be released in time for the 2023 holidays, but you can buy these slippers for your favorite Swiftie in the meantime.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Swiftea Mug; $18
‘Tis the damn season to curl up with a hot beverage in a Taylor Swift-themed mug. The design of this punny “Swiftea” cup represents the artist’s entire discography as a bookshelf. The Swift lover in your life can sip from it while listening to their favorite album for the perfect cozy experience.
Buy it: Amazon
9. Map of the Swiftiverse; $25
Sometimes it feels like you need a map to understand the world of Taylor Swift, and now fans finally have one. This print from ekelleydesign’s store imagines the special places from the musician’s songs and career as part of one connected fictional world. Holiday House, Christmas Tree Farm, and Cornelia Street are some of the landmarks featured in the illustrated map. And in case some of the 50 references go over fans’ heads, the product listing includes a handy key.
Buy it: ekelleydesign
10. Merry Swiftmas Ornament; $15
After paying a visit to your local Christmas tree farm, trim your tree with some Swift-themed decorations. This ornament features the musical artist sporting sunglasses and a gold Santa hat, with a message reminding you to have a ”Merry Swiftmas.“ Fortunately there are plenty of Swift tunes that double as holiday songs to help you do just that.
Buy it: Amazon
11. Lavender Haze Candle; $7
If Midnights had a scent, it would likely be this “Lavender Haze” candle from The Little Flower Soap Co. The soy candle comes in a purple and white tin, and it’s perfumed with lavender and bergamot reminiscent of the album’s opening track. For an extra $6, the seller will throw in a mimosa-flavored “Champagne Problems” lip balm.
Buy it: Amazon
12. Taylor Swift Pins; $10
Why choose just one Taylor Swift pin when you can have several? The pins in this collection feature colorful references to her albums and can transform any shirt, bag, or jacket into a piece of T.S. merchandise.
Buy it: Amazon
13. Fujifilm Instax Mini; $49
Get your squad together and recreate Taylor Swift’s 1989 album photoshoot with this Fujifilm Instax Mini. It includes a 10-pack of film, so you can shoot and print retro photographs instantly. You can even write song lyrics on the snapshots in black marker to get the full 1989 experience. The camera comes in sky blue, lavender, light gray, light pink, and seafoam green.
Buy it: Walmart