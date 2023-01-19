Chicago’s Newest Pop-Up Is a Taylor Swift–Themed Break-Up Bar
Anyone even vaguely tuned into pop music probably knows all too well that there’s a Taylor Swift song for every phase of a relationship—including the end of one. This Valentine’s Day season, as Food & Wine reports, you can bask in her many break-up anthems at Chicago’s new pop-up: “Bad Blood: a Taylor-Themed Break-Up Bar.”
Swifties will no doubt be quick to point out that “Bad Blood,” a single off the 2014 album 1989, isn’t actually about a romantic separation; Swift has confirmed that it was inspired by a feud with a fellow female pop star, who, though unnamed, is almost definitely Katy Perry. (The two have since reconciled.) That said, friend break-ups can cut every bit as deep as romantic ones, and there’s no rule that says you can’t belt out “Karma” or “I Forgot That You Existed” over the loss of a duplicitous former bestie this Valentine’s Day.
The pop-up bar, hosted by Bucket Listers, will open at Electric Garden on January 27 and run through February 26. Tickets are $22 each, which grants you 90 minutes of admission and one free drink. The drink menu hasn’t been announced, but rest assured that it’ll be on theme: There’s even a “Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails” that you get to spin. Activities include photo ops and tarot card readers who can hopefully shed light on where your future love story will fall on the “Picture to Burn” to “Paper Rings” spectrum.
Patrons must be at least 21 years old, and you have to book a specific 90-minute time slot when you purchase your tickets. Don’t expect a cameo from the cardigan queen herself: Bucket Listers makes it clear that the event “is not affiliated with, endorsed by, authorized by, sponsored by, or in any way officially connected with Taylor Swift” or her businesses.
You can learn more about the pop-up and book tickets here.
[h/t Food & Wine]