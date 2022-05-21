What's the Kennection? #11
1. The Cordon Bleu school was founded in Paris in 1895 to teach students how to do what?
— — — —
2. What Pulitzer-winning 2002 Jeffrey Eugenides novel begins, “I was born twice: first, as a baby girl … and then again, as a teenage boy?”
— — — — — — — — —
3. Journalist Chuck Shepherd keeps a running tally of the hundreds of murderers who, like the “Killer Clown” of the 1970s, have what middle name?
— — — — —
4. Which NBA team moved from Kansas City to Sacramento in 1985?
— — — — —
5. What color was the iconic Nickelodeon “splat” logo until its 2009 retirement?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->