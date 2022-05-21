Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #11

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1. The Cordon Bleu school was founded in Paris in 1895 to teach students how to do what?

2. What Pulitzer-winning 2002 Jeffrey Eugenides novel begins, “I was born twice: first, as a baby girl … and then again, as a teenage boy?”

3.  Journalist Chuck Shepherd keeps a running tally of the hundreds of murderers who, like the “Killer Clown” of the 1970s, have what middle name?   

4. Which NBA team moved from Kansas City to Sacramento in 1985?

5.  What color was the iconic Nickelodeon “splat” logo until its 2009 retirement?

