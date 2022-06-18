Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #15

1.  In what 2016 movie does a plucky koala played by Matthew McConaughey think up the contest alluded to by the title?

2.  How many bonus points do you get for a “bingo”—using all seven tiles at once—in the game of Scrabble?

3.  What military slang for food may derive from the Cantonese for “to fry”?

4.  In the Bible, what rebellious son of King David died after his head got caught in the branches of an oak tree?  

5.  What brand boasts that its scrunchies, hair clips, pins, and elastics are “#1 in Ouchless styles”?

