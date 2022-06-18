What's the Kennection? #15
1. In what 2016 movie does a plucky koala played by Matthew McConaughey think up the contest alluded to by the title?
— — — —
2. How many bonus points do you get for a “bingo”—using all seven tiles at once—in the game of Scrabble?
— — — — —
3. What military slang for food may derive from the Cantonese for “to fry”?
— — — —
4. In the Bible, what rebellious son of King David died after his head got caught in the branches of an oak tree?
— — — — — — —
5. What brand boasts that its scrunchies, hair clips, pins, and elastics are “#1 in Ouchless styles”?
— — — — —
